Renowned UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns recently gave an interview to Submission Radio on YouTube, which has sent shockwaves through the MMA universe.

In a video clip from the interview, Burns reportedly revealed that he had used steroids in the past, leading to a frenzy of reactions from fans.

AWUREDO @AOUREDOO Did Gilbert Burns slip and admit that he uses steroids Did Gilbert Burns slip and admit that he uses steroids 👀👀 https://t.co/z03x1QRpvx

The Brazilian's controversial statement has caused a stir in the combat sports community, with many fans voicing their divided opinions on the matter. Some believe that it was a slip of the tongue, while others are skeptical of his claim, questioning the legitimacy of his past accomplishments.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @Awuredo claimed:

"All Imma say is that it looks very weird. It really looked like he was about to say steroids."

Another user @yodalorian9 stated:

"He said several not steroids."

@ElyasNoor3 gussed:

"I think he wanted to say 'stuff'."

User @the_only6 remarked:

"Yoo wtf, that's crazy."

@Grapegone suspects Gilbert Burns' agent Ali Abdelaziz's wrongdoings:

"I think it’s pretty clear Ali gives steroids and a bunch of other illegal stuff to his clients. Look at belal and Islam. Love burns but wouldn’t be surprised."

@EdwardsSZN_ responded:

Social media user @0xaimbot remarked:

"I just assume all Brazilian fighters are on or have used copius amounts of gear."

Twitter user @littletimmyguy stated:

"They all use steroids to recover faster after Intense workouts. They always cycle off before a fight so it’s not in their system."

Another user @MMA_randoms took at jab at Gilbert Burns' comments and cited Paulo Costa's 'secret juice':

"Guys. He meant secret juice. Relax. It’s a Brazilian thing."

@MyFinalAccountJ stated:

"Didn't sound like he was saying 'st' it just sounded like he mumbled."

User @moonpoomdfs commented:

"Pretty sure he was going to say "stair climbing", something like that."

@TheLimV2 remarked:

"Yeah that’s the only reason this mushroom even could hang with Khamzat."

Gilbert Burns will square off against Belal Muhammad in a five-round co-main event at UFC 288

The highly anticipated UFC welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad has been officially announced by the UFC.

'Durinho' recently secured a unanimous decision victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 on April 8th. Burns is keen to maintain his winning momentum and earn a shot at the coveted UFC welterweight title. The Brazilian fighter has been vocal about his desire to take on other top-ranked welterweights in the division.

Meanwhile, the co-main event for UFC 288, set to take place on May 6th, was marred by unfortunate circumstances. The originally scheduled co-headliner’s lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush has been postponed due to an injury sustained by 'DoBronx'. This has been a major blow for fans looking forward to the highly anticipated bout between the two top-tier 155-pounders.

Despite the setback, the Burns vs. Muhammad bout promises to be an exciting and closely contested affair. Both athletes are known for their explosive fighting styles and impressive skill sets. Fans are eagerly anticipating the matchup, which could potentially have significant implications for the welterweight division.

