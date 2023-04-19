"Hopefully they forget to show it for viewers sake….."

The MMA community has been set abuzz by news of Israel Adesanya's upcoming documentary, which is set to be released on June 11th at the Tribeca Film Festival. As reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the feature film documentary has been in the works since 2018. The film is expected to showcase the highs and lows that Adesanya's been through in his personal and professional life.

The documentary promises to give fans an inside look at several intriguing aspects of Adesanya's life -- including masculinity, bullying, mental health, as well as the art of fighting and dance. The MMA world has now weighed in with mixed reactions to the documentary announcement. One fan responded to Helwani's tweet regarding the announcement and wrote:

"this is gonna be amazing"

Meanwhile, another fan referenced Adesanya's most recent fight, which witnessed him finally beat his archnemesis, Alex Pereira. The fan tweeted:

"They better add the last fight what an ending it will be"

Doom Guy @Alonso_Train @arielhelwani @stylebender They better add the last fight what an ending it will be @arielhelwani @stylebender They better add the last fight what an ending it will be

Similarly, another fan insinuated that the documentary's release is perfectly timed, coming right after Adesanya's incredible KO victory over Pereira:

"What perfect timing. Straight up divine intervention. Been watching his rise from the beginning. Excited to see the behind the scenes"

DJ @myrksitymma @arielhelwani @stylebender What perfect timing. Straight up divine intervention. Been watching his rise from the beginning. Excited to see the behind the scenes @arielhelwani @stylebender What perfect timing. Straight up divine intervention. Been watching his rise from the beginning. Excited to see the behind the scenes

One Twitter user asserted that they've been waiting for Adesanya's documentary:

"Dam been waiting on this"

Additionally, another Twitter user suggested that they're happy with the announcement and hope to watch the documentary on streaming platforms:

"Big w hopefully drops on streamin platforms"

One fan notably lambasted Adesanya's detractors and predicted that the documentary would be good:

"F**k the haters this is probably gonna be pretty good"

billybob @booger_mma @arielhelwani @stylebender Fuck the haters this is probably gonna be pretty good @arielhelwani @stylebender Fuck the haters this is probably gonna be pretty good

Alternatively, some fans put forth negative reactions to the documentary announcement. One fan tweeted:

"Hopefully they forget to show it for viewers sake….."

Klutch @KlutchTX54 @arielhelwani @stylebender Hopefully they forget to show it for viewers sake….. @arielhelwani @stylebender Hopefully they forget to show it for viewers sake….. 😭

Another fan jibed at the Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter by noting that he's beaten Pereira just once whereas the latter has three victories over him:

"He’s doing a movie for beating pereira he’s 1-3"

A Twitter user alluded to Adesanya's recent comments, wherein 'The Last Stylebender' expressed his support for masculinity coach Andrew Tate and implied that society is trying to "soften" men. The Twitter user juxtaposed that with Adesanya's documentary poster and wrote:

"IDK how Izzy can take pics like this and then complain about society feminizing men. Dude makes no sense."

Shitty mall dope @NugSoVile @arielhelwani @stylebender IDK how Izzy can take pics like this and then complain about society feminizing men. Dude makes no sense. @arielhelwani @stylebender IDK how Izzy can take pics like this and then complain about society feminizing men. Dude makes no sense.

Another Twitter user criticized Israel Adesanya for supporting alleged human trafficker and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate:

"Does it follow him through his "Hateful Andrew Tate fandom period""

Furthermore, one fan took a jab at Adesanya's sexual orientation and tweeted:

"When I first looked at this image I thought this was a post to finally announce he was coming out of the closet"

Crack🕵🏻‍♂️ @CrackIncognito @arielhelwani @stylebender When I first looked at this image I thought this was a post to finally announce he was coming out of the closet @arielhelwani @stylebender When I first looked at this image I thought this was a post to finally announce he was coming out of the closet

Another fan simply indicated that the documentary wouldn't pique anyone's interest:

"no one cares"

Dana White reveals possible timeline for Israel Adesanya's next fight

During the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference last Saturday, Dana White claimed that Israel Adesanya is eager to return to the octagon at the earliest. The UFC president shared that Adesanya's next fight could take place before the end of summer.

After reclaiming his UFC middleweight title by defeating Alex Pereira earlier this month, Israel Adesanya hinted that he could fight Dricus du Plessis next. As of this time, Adesanya's next opponent hasn't been officially announced.

Regardless, during the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Dana White pointed out that the middleweight champ could return soon. White stated:

"Israel Adesanya wants to fight non-stop, constantly, and he wants to fight everybody... We're working on that. He'll fight again soon. Maybe before the end of the summer."

Poll : 0 votes