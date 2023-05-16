Fans slam Jake Paul for calling Francis Ngannou the ‘baddest man on the planet’ after PFL signing

The seismic impact of Francis Ngannou's historic alliance with the PFL has reverberated throughout the MMA landscape, leaving fans and observers spellbound in its wake.

However, amidst the intense buzz surrounding this momentous development, fans have taken aim at Jake Paul for labeling Ngannou as the 'baddest man on the planet' in light of his recent PFL signing.

Check out 'The Problem Child's' video below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul The baddest man in the planet has officially joined. The baddest man in the planet has officially joined. https://t.co/nfQlh9R4ru

Critics have vehemently voiced their disdain for Paul's proclamation, igniting a fiery debate over who truly holds the coveted title in the realm of combat sports.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Twitter user @WStavert remarked:

"Impossible to claim that he is the best heavyweight in the world. Come back and fight Jones and if he wins then there’s a discussion for that. Look at @JonnyBones resume. Congrats on a deal @francis_ngannou."

Another user @FFDynastyGrill claims that UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett is the real 'baddest':

"Sorry Jake when you say baddest you have to talk about the actual baddest @PaddyTheBaddy."

@YT_BOXINGGURU thinks Francis Ngannou left UFC due to Jon Jones' arrival in the heavyweight division:

"Jon Jones son ran away to join a mid mma promotion with Joke Paul on it."

Social media user @CarloBella1234 questions who will Francis Ngannou will potentially face:

"And who is he going to fight? Buying Bellator would be the first step… still would not fix the problem of that Dana has.. only some type of legislation will fix that."

@fplchalana poked fun at Jake Paul's statement:

"I cannot hear the video, can someone summarize the new scam or whatever scheme?"

@TheBeanz1999 stated:

"Did you crop this vid badly? You didn’t say Mike Tyson."

What caused Francis Ngannou to leave the UFC?

During the most recent period of his career, Francis Ngannou obtained the title of undisputed heavyweight champion of the UFC, and was seemingly invincible within the promotion. He showcased his dominance by thwarting the aspirations of interim champion Ciryl Gane, denying him the opportunity to seize the throne. Prior to that triumphant moment, Ngannou delivered a devastating knockout blow to the legendary Stipe Miocic in their rematch, earning himself the coveted divisional crown.

However, despite his remarkable achievements, negotiations with the UFC did not unfold according to Ngannou's aspirations. While the promotion made promises of making him the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history, it failed to fulfill his desire for greater autonomy. The primary point of contention lay in his yearning for the freedom to partake in boxing matches, an avenue that remained closed to him within the confines of the UFC.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"We offered Francis a deal that would've made him the highest paid heavyweight in the history of the company, more than [Brock] Lesnar, more than anybody."



Full scrum youtu.be/XS029kaNpu4 Dana White announces Francis Ngannou's release from the UFC."We offered Francis a deal that would've made him the highest paid heavyweight in the history of the company, more than [Brock] Lesnar, more than anybody."Full scrum Dana White announces Francis Ngannou's release from the UFC."We offered Francis a deal that would've made him the highest paid heavyweight in the history of the company, more than [Brock] Lesnar, more than anybody."Full scrum ▶️ youtu.be/XS029kaNpu4 https://t.co/r5F4523AmD

This acrimonious fallout culminated in a bitter separation, reaching its climax with UFC president Dana White adamantly declaring that any future business dealings with 'The Predator' were entirely off the table.

