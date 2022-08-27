“The kid was probably trying to steal his cheeseburger to be fair” - Fans troll Paddy Pimblett after clip showing ‘The Baddy’ punching a kid in the face surfaces online

Paddy Pimblett gets a lot of flack from fans online over his tendency to gain a lot of weight between fights, and that was the go-to joke on Twitter after footage showing 'The Baddy' punching a child in the face appeared online.

This wasn't a Conor McGregor situation where Pimblett is being accused of violently attacking someone outside the cage. The video shows Pimblett visiting a UK school and gently sparring with one of the students. The kid, who looks to be roughly twelve years old, goes hard on Pimblett. 'The Baddy' steps in with a straight right that ends up catching the boy harder than expected.

Watch Paddy Pimblett accidentally punch a child below:

Fans on Twitter couldn't help but joke about the incident.

Thomas Grape @grapethomas7 @Bendaman2001 Kid was probably trying to steal his cheeseburger to be fair @Bendaman2001 Kid was probably trying to steal his cheeseburger to be fair

Ant @AL101238 @Bendaman2001 Teach him not to over extend lol @Bendaman2001 Teach him not to over extend lol

Pimblett is currently enjoying some time off following his second-round submission win over Jordan Leavitt in July's UFC London event. The win puts 'The Baddy' at 3-0 in the UFC, all via finish. While nothing has been officially announced, Pimblett says he's looking forward to returning for UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas.

Dana White isn't a fan of Paddy Pimblett gaining weight between fights

Paddy Pimblett has ballooned up above 200 pounds following his last two UFC wins. While he didn't seem to have a problem losing the weight in time for his fights, Dana White recently said it makes it harder for the promotion to make fight plans for 'The Baddy.' In an interview with BT Sport, White said:

"The problem with Paddy is he puts on so much weight that it's not like we can just say, 'Oh, let's move him over here, let's do this.' He needs adequate notice to be ready for a fight... I'm just saying, you know, you're asking me where he's gonna go, when he's gonna go, where, it's not that easy with a kid like him that puts on that much weight."

Watch Dana White discuss Paddy Pimblett's eating habits below:

While some fighters are always in fighting shape and ready to jump into a last-minute matchup if the UFC calls them, that's not really where Pimblett is in his career these days. The Liverpool fighter is one of the biggest stars in the UFC, so big that he only expects to fight on big pay-per-view cards moving forward.

Even Pimblett knows that he can't keep gaining and dropping massive amounts of weight between fights for much longer. Recently, 'The Baddy' said that he'd stop binge eating after every win once he starts facing ranked opponents.

