"Excuses and more excuses" - Fans unimpressed after Khamzat Chimaev's coach reveals 'Borz' was passing out trying to make weight for Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279

MMA fans expressed their disappointment after Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael revealed details of the horrific weight cut that forced the Chechen out of the main event against Nate Diaz.

While 'Borz's head coach claimed that his pupil was passing out trying to make the welterweight non-title limit, unconvinced fans probed them as excuses.

The UFC 279 fight card was disrupted after welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev failed to make weight. The UFC top brass were at sixes and sevens, but took control of the situation with a reshuffled card.

Andreas Michael stated in an interview with The MMA Hour that Chimaev was experiencing muscle spasms and vomiting that forced him to stop cutting weight:

''He [Khamzat Chimaev] was getting muscle spasms, shaking, vomiting, when he stood up, he was passing out. I was worried about him.''

MMA fans were unimpressed by the comments and reproached the team for making excuses. One fan saw similarities between Chimaev and Jon Jones' paths:

''Excuses and more excuses. Chimaev is going to be the new Jon Jones if he keeps partying and not focusing on his upcoming bouts.''

Another fan claimed that Chimaev was perhaps unpunished owing to 'Dana White privileges', a term coined by Tony Ferguson:

''Takeaways: Khamzat wasn't medically examined. Dr. advised not to cut further over the phone. SO worried about him but weighed in nearly 2 hours after they could. Not fined for presser or weight miss Nothing about him seen eating/drinking the night before #DanaWhitePrivilege #UFC279''

Khamzat wasn't medically examined. Dr advised not to cut further over the phone.

SO worried about him but weighed in nearly 2 hours after they could.

Not fined for presser or weight miss

Nothing about him seen eating/drinking night before

#DanaWhitePrivilege #UFC279

Others just detected it as plain unprofessionalism from the Chechen's side:

''Why was this weight cut in particular so bad? THE main event, on a PPV card… and he can fight all the other bums and make weight without issue? 🤔 Lack of professionalism or eating too much pork with Dern Till.''

''Isnt this because he came into fight week too heavy from eating with his girlfriend Till everyday''

''But bro got a sudden 2nd life and fought like nothing was wrong?''

''I just know this is the 3rd version of what happened that night, so nothing they say is reliable.''

''I'm sure, but maybe the attitude and lack of professionalism is the issue.''

''So the ufc gives him a pass, a meal ticket to miss weight n still compete in the division?. He's a bully fighter at 170 who has to struggle to the brink of death just to make weight. The way this was handled will rub off on other fighters now. Maybe.''

''And what of the eye-witness accounts of people seeing him at a restaurant with his coaching staff til late the night before weigh ins, eating and drinking water?''

Can Khamzat Chimaev continue to fight at welterweight after his coach revealed horrific details of his weight cut at UFC 279?

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by a colossal margin of 7.5 lbs. which forced him out of the main event against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Fans of mixed martial arts started speculating about Chimaev's future in the division after his head coach Andreas Michael revealed details from the dreaded weight cut.

One fan pointed out that his coach essentially jeopardized his welterweight career by revealing the details:

''Coach pretty much ended his career at 170. The ufc is gonna tell him he has to stay 185 to continue fighting for them, which might be for the best anyway. Id rather see him vs costa and izzy than usman or edwards.''

''Coach pretty much ended his career at 170. The ufc is gonna tell him he has to stay 185 to continue fighting for them, which might be for the best anyway. Id rather see him vs costa and izzy than usman or edwards.''

This opens up the discussion on whether Chimaev should continue to fight at welterweight. 'Borz' and his team have kept tabs on a move to middleweight after capturing the welterweight title. Newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards will in all likelihood complete his trilogy against Kamaru Usman next year.

This opens up the idea for a jump in weight class pro tem. Chimaev could test himself in the middleweight division against Paulo Costa, who's been calling him out for a fight persistently.

