"Fighting me is life-changing money for you" - Andrew Tate puts Darren Till in place with blunt reply to fight challenge

Andrew Tate has delivered a sharp response to Darren Till after the former UFC welterweight title challenger called him out for a fight.Till recently told Ariel Helwani that he saw Tate as the self-proclaimed 'Top G' and expected him to accept a bout to prove it. The Liverpudlian framed Tate as a man who thrives on ego and public image. He said that a fight between them would be inevitable given Tate’s constant push to present himself as an alpha figure.Tate, however, was quick to cut down the noise with a sharp message on X. He acknowledged Till’s humor and career but said that facing him would be a financial windfall for Till rather than himself. He wrote:&quot;Darren, I think you’re hilarious. Always enjoyed your antics and humor. Also, I've] seen your career and respect it. You’re well-liked in my circles. The fight would be great!&quot;He added:&quot;I understand fighting me is life-changing money for you [not me]. But there’s no need for name-calling. I really don’t like all that clown sh*t, and being rude, etc, we're both professionals here. I find it rude, and if that's the way you’re trying to get the fight, it won’t happen. I’m the superstar here. Talk nicely and I’ll reply to your team’s desperate messages.&quot;Check out Andrew Tate's comments below:Till has pushed the pedal on a potential clash against Tate following his recent win against Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22. The former UFC star has maintained that talks are ongoing with Misfits Boxing and that both management teams are interested in making the matchup before the end of the year.Andrew Tate claims he has a knack for knocking out Scousers in sharp reply to Darren TillAndrew Tate responded to Darren Till’s recent callouts with a blunt remark about his history of facing Liverpool fighters. Till has been vocal about wanting a fight by December, listing Tate among several names under discussion with Misfits Boxing.While Carl Froch and Tommy Fury were also mentioned, Till suggested Tate might look for other options before agreeing to face him. Tate dismissed the noise by referencing past experiences and downplaying the challenge. He took to X and wrote:&quot;I’ve got a lot of experience in beating up scousers. I smashed two of them to pieces in the Playground on New Year’s Eve 2017, then fu*ked some girl in the Hilton. She’s probably accused me of human tra**icking somewhere.&quot;