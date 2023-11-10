"Find out how to diffuse the bomb” - Israel Adesanya predicts Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will clash in the main event of UFC 295 this weekend to decide the new light heavyweight champion.

The fight is arguably the most anticipated matchup on the card, as two of the most exciting knockout artists in the promotion will go to war over five rounds.

Israel Adesanya, a former foe of Pereira's, recently shared his prediction for the UFC 295 main event. 'The Last Stylebender' broke down the matchup, praising both fighters:

"Pereira is a special human being, not just a fighter, special human being... He's got a special ability when putting people to sleep. He can do it to anyone, anyone... Jiri as well, special human being. The way he approaches the fight game..." [13:17-13:54]

Adesanya continued:

"It's a hard fight for both men, but it's a hard fight for Jiri because there's that time bomb. You can diffuse the bomb, that's the thing. You've gotta find out how to diffuse the bomb... Alex has got the bomb... Regardles, I'm going with Jiri Prochazka!" [15:40-16:16]

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Jiri Prochazka previews Alex Pereira as an opponent ahead of UFC 295

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will do battle in the main event of UFC 295 this weekend in a much-anticipated clash between two of the division's most electric strikers. Prochazka will be making his long-awaited return to the octagon against 'Poatan' at Madison Square Garden.

The former light heavyweight champion suffered a severe shoulder injury in December 2022, forcing him to vacate the title he won against Pereira's coach, Glover Teixeira, earlier that year.

Alex Pereira will be hoping to avenge his friend and coach against Jiri Prochazka, and given the otherworldly power that 'Poatan' holds, a knockout win for the Brazilian is certainly possible.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Prochazka shared his preview of Pereira as an opponent, saying this:

"Alex is a great opponent and I'm very grateful for this opponent because he's very good at the standup. He has a special spirit, like a warrior spirit, and his mastery in his field, like standup style, every time keeps me in the preparation."

He continued:

"That's somebody who I want to defeat with my style. And because of him, I needed to upgrade my style, and that's what I want to prove."

Catch Jiri Prochazka's comments below (6:50):