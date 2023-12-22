First UFC 300 fights confirmed by Dana White, major updates on Ian Garry and Paulo Costa's return

UFC CEO Dana White recently set the stage for an action-packed 2024, providing a sneak peek into the highly anticipated UFC 300 card with a series of exciting fight announcements.

Kicking off with the announcement for UFC 298 scheduled for February 17 in Anaheim, California, White revealed a showdown between No.3-ranked middleweight Robert Whittaker and No.6-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa. The middleweight contenders were set to lock horns at UFC 284, but the bout fell apart when Costa was embroiled in a contract dispute with the UFC.

Additionally, a welterweight clash between Ian Garry and Geoff Neal was confirmed for the event. The fight was initially slated for UFC 299, and the pair were also set to clash at UFC 292 before the American fighter withdrew from the scheduled bout due to a medical issue.

Adding to the excitement, former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is set to face Amir Albazi in a flyweight bout on February 24 in Mexico City. The event will also witness a featherweight rematch between explosive featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. While the Moreno vs. Albazi clash headlines the event, White emphasized that the featherweight bout will serve as a five-round co-main event.

Expand Tweet

Moving on to UFC Fight Night: Atlantic City on March 31, 2024, at Boardwalk Hall, White announced the women's flyweight clash between top-ranked contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot. White emphasized the significance of the bout, noting that both fighters boast remarkable undefeated win streaks spanning over four years.

Looking ahead to the milestone UFC 300 event on April 13, White teased thrilling matchups, including a light heavyweight clash between former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakić. Additionally, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to make his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar, while undefeated middleweight prospect Bo Nickal will face off against Cody Brundage.

Check out all the announcements below: