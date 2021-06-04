Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul net worth comparison

Floyd Mayweather has always been known for his lavish lifestyle and his tendency to act like a spendthrift. One of the wealthiest pugilists ever to have graced the squared circle, the undefeated boxer redefined the term 'extravagance'.

Aptly known as 'Money', only a handful of athletes, if any, can hold a candle to the fortune that he has accumulated over the course of his long and storied career.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2020, Mayweather is worth $450 million. However, in a previous interview, Mayweather revealed that he had earned somewhere around $1.2B over the course of his boxing career.

“I’ve made a billion. I’ve reached that four years ago. [Now I’m] over $1.2billion," said Mayweather.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, on the other hand, has a net worth of $19 million.

While this amount pales in comparison to what Floyd Mayweather has to show, one must consider that the content creator has only just started on his combat sports journey and has a long way to go.

Source of Floyd Mayweather's fortunes

While the 50-0 fighter is now inactive as far as his professional boxing career is concerned, 'Money' made enough to live a life of luxury and then some.

Considering the skill that he brings to the squared circle and his status as the pay-per-view (PPV) king, it was only natural for the five-division champion to command an exorbitantly high price every time he put on a show.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao

His fight against Manny Pacquiao generated $400 million, earning the top spot on Mayweather's list of fights with respect to the revenue they generated for him. To this day, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao is the highest-selling PPV event of all time.

Following a short layoff that lasted for two years, Floyd Mayweather found his way back to the squared circle to take on the biggest name in the world of mixed martial arts, Conor McGregor.

McGregor is known as the cash cow of the UFC, for he brings a tremendous amount of revenue to each fight owing to his notoriety.

Therefore, it was only natural for a fight between the biggest icons in the combat sports circuit to be a record-breaker. Following a win against the Irishman, Floyd Mayweather walked away with close to $350 million. This fight holds the second spot on the list of highest-selling PPVs of all time.

Add to that the money he has earned from his other fights, endorsements, and sponsorships with the likes of Hublot, Burger King, and more. The cumulative figure is an amount that no boxer will be able to match for years to come.

Source of Logan Paul's fortunes

Considering how Paul has been a content creator before he laced up the leather gloves, the majority of his revenue is generated from YouTube and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

In addition to the revenue generated from his content on YouTube and his podcast, Paul earns $150,000 and $80,000 off of his posts on Facebook and Instagram.

Logan Paul Sporting His Merchandise

Being the entrepreneur that he is, Logan Paul earns a significant amount of money from his clothing line called Maverick Clothing. If Paul's claims are to be believed, he has earned $3 mill off of his merchandise in a matter of three days.

Paul reportedly earned a pay-day of $900,000 when he fought his first fight against fellow YouTuber, KSI, even though he suffered a loss.

KSI VS. Logan Paul 2

One can only imagine a bigger pay-day awaiting the 26-year-old as he gets ready to take on Floyd Mayweather.

