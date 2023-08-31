"For sure" - Top featherweight promises 'a** whooping" for Bryce Mitchell after gender reveal

Bryce Mitchell is preparing to make his comeback in the octagon at the UFC Vegas 79 event, scheduled on September 23 at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Thug Nasty' will face No. 13-ranked featherweight contender Dan Ige. Mitchell was initially supposed to fight at UFC 288 but was forced to withdraw due to an injury a few days before the event.

Bryce Mitchell is returning to competition after his last bout at UFC 282 in December, where he was submitted by Ilia Topuria. Prior to this defeat, the 28-year-old Arkansas native had an undefeated record of 15-0, including victories against opponents like Edson Barboza and Andre Fili.

On the flip side, Dan Ige is riding a strong wave of momentum and aims to climb closer to the top 10 ranking in his division. '50K' currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, highlighted by a knockout victory over Damon Jackson and a unanimous decision win against Nate Landwehr.

Dan Ige and his wife Savannah recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that they are expecting their second child. However, the gender reveal announcement came with a twist, as it contained a challenging message for Bryce Mitchell:

"Having a baby girl! I’m whooping thug nasty’s a** for sure 👊🏽"

Check out the post below:

When Bryce Mitchell recounted getting "sh*t on" his face while working on the farm

Bryce Mitchell caught everyone off guard when he recently revealed that he had halted his training for the upcoming fight and redirected his attention to his responsibilities on the farm. Residing in his hometown of Texarkana, Arkansas, Mitchell manages both his MMA career and the operations of a cattle farm.

Back in January, 'Thug Nasty' shared a rather somber experience that originated from a do-it-yourself project he undertook at his home. Mitchell tried to address plumbing issues at his residence, which ultimately led to a complete collapse.

During his appearance on the Real Eyes Recognize Podcast, Mitchell stated:

"I replaced a whole main line, the main sewer tile, you know...I'm talking like, I got the solids whilst I'm underneath the trailer. I cut the line, boom! Sh*t's on my face, you know what I'm saying. With corn in it! I mean, it's as real as it gets. I'm just telling you the truth...I knew it was going to come out. Protective gear can help you, but you've got to have an exit strategy."

Check out Mitchell's comments below (from 9:21):