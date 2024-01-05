Former UFC champion claims Michael Chandler should take a page out of Khabib Nurmagomedov's book to deal with Conor McGregor's pre-fight antics

Michael Chandler should look at how Khabib Nurmagomedov handled Conor McGregor's mind games to avoid being affected by the Irishman ahead of fight night, according to Daniel Cormier.

'The Notorious' infamously attacked Nurmagomedov's family, religion and other personal areas in the build-up to their clash at UFC 229.

Cormier, a former two-division UFC champion, believes that if Chandler is able to take the "power" away from McGregor like Nurmagomedov did, then 'Iron' will be able to nullify the Irishman's pre-fight antics.

During a recent YouTube video featuring Ben Askren, the pair discussed Chandler's potential clash with 'The Notorious'. Cormier said this:

"With Conor it's power. It's all about power with this guy, and I think you've got to take that power away. Do you remember Khabib left the [UFC 229] press conference because Conor had made him [wait], while everybody else just sat and waited [for Conor to arrive]... It's just more of the mind games. It feels like that's what he's doing to [Michael Chandler]."

Listen to the comments below from 4:20:

Michael Chandler speaks out after Conor McGregor announces their clash will be at 185 pounds

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor could be set to face off at UFC International Fight Week in June, according to a recent video posted on X by the Irishman.

The former two-division UFC champion also claimed that he would be returning to face Chandler at 185 pounds. He took to X and said this:

"Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29th. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr.Chandler, 185 pounds."

Watch the video below:

Chandler has now expressed his thoughts on potentially facing McGregor at middleweight, a weight class that neither man has competed at before. 'Iron' appeared excited by the prospect of cutting as little weight as possible and wrote:

"I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me."

See the post below:

The UFC is yet to confirm that McGregor's announcement is accurate, leaving both fans and pundits to wonder if his recent video is another mind game aimed at Michael Chandler.