Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has made up his mind on a potential fight with Mike Tyson. While speaking on the latest episode of DC & Helwani, the 41-year-old stated that he doesn't see himself fighting the former boxing world champion.

Cormier's last fight was against Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Title in August 2020. DC lost the fight via a unanimous decision, following which he announced his retirement from the sport.

Daniel Cormier doesn't want to fight Mike Tyson

In his conversation with Ariel Helwani, Cormier learned that there were betting odds being released for him to be Mike Tyson's next potential opponent. The former UFC double champion noted that he doesn't want to fight Tyson.

"Why would they put me in a boxing match with Mike Tyson? ... Nah, I ain't fighting Tyson. I'm not fighting Mike Tyson", said Cormier.

Daniel Cormier further clarified that he is not afraid of fighting Tyson, but given that his last fight was just four months ago, he is rather unsure of what might happen in that situation where he sees himself pitted against the former boxer.

"I'm not afraid but I don't know the rules under which we are playing... I was just in a fight four months ago, I may have flashbacks, I may take Mike down, you don't know what happens in that situation."

Mike Tyson recently made his comeback against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout on November 28, 2020. Though the highly-anticipated bout ended in a draw, one could argue that Mike Tyson looked visibly better than his opponent.

After his fight against Roy Jones Jr, the combat sports world has been set abuzz as to who may fight Tyson next. The 54-year-old American's arch-rival, Evander Holyfield expressed his desire in wanting to fight Tyson once again. Holyfield believes that his trilogy fight with Mike Tyson will eventually happen at some point.

Though the chances of Daniel Cormier and Mike Tyson sharing the boxing ring are fairly low, one must acknowledge the star power that fight may bring.