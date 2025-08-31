Former UFC star says he warned Dana White rigid fighter contracts would "bite him in the a*s" amid $375M class action settlement

A former Jon Jones opponent has come out to claim that he was one of the driving forces behind the class action lawsuit that ended with the UFC reportedly paying out $375 million. He exposed how the promotion allegedly controlled fighter contracts and wages for over a decade.

Ad

Brandon Vera, once a contender in the UFC light heavyweight division, joined several other fighters in challenging the UFC’s system. They argued that restrictive contracts and the buyout of rival promotions left athletes with little choice but to accept undervalued deals.

The case, which lasted ten years, will distribute settlements ranging from $15,000 to more than $1 million, with the average fighter receiving about $250,000. Speaking in a recent episode of The Legendaddy Podcast, Vera said:

Ad

Trending

"After you buy all those companies, all those contracts, now you don't fight them either for the money that they were worth. You just wait them out until they have to sign a new contract with the UFC, right? So really it was called antitrust [monopoly]. It was an antitrust...They went around and specifically bought up companies to control contracts."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I told you, Dana, one day you're going to have to learn how to respect your fighters. And it looks like it's bite you in the a*s now. I love it, man. And then there's more lawsuits coming. I have more class actions for your a*s. Dana, what happened?"

Check out Brandon Vera's comments below:

Ad

Ad

Dana White has claimed that UFC fighter pay could rise after $7.7B Paramount deal

Dana White insists UFC fighters will benefit from the $7.7 billion media-rights deal with Paramount. While he promised increases, no specific figures or timelines were given.

The move comes months after the promotion agreed to a $375 million settlement in a class action over fighter compensation. Speaking at the DWCS Week 1 post-fight press conference, White said:

"The low-hanging fruit that’s easy to answer? Bonuses are obviously going up. That’ll be big, and forget about the tide rising with all the other fighters, just the number that the bonuses bring to a fighter, it’s millions of dollars.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.