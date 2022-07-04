Full Send reporter Shawny Mack posts Will Smith's Oscar meme to joke about getting "Stockton slapped" by Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has once again made headlines this week. While backstage at UFC 276, the 37-year-old slapped Full Send reporter Shawny Mack twice, first knocking the microphone out of his hand and then the hat off his head.

Diaz has been at war with the UFC as of late, as the the American is one fight away from ending his UFC contract. The Stockton-born fighter has regularly called for his release or for a fight to be found but, as of yet, nothing has been confirmed, so Diaz's future remains in doubt.

Shawny Mack appears to be in good spirits post-slap and opted to post a meme about the situation. It related it to the dramatic scene of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Oscars awards ceremony.

"Some of y’all forget I started out as a meme page. I knew what I was getting into when I signed up for it. Never been one to shy away from putting my opinion out there. My first weekend on the job and I got Stockton slapped. What a ride we’re on."

No charges have been pressed by Mack, who instead insinuated that it's a risk that's part of his job.

Fans will be hoping Nate Diaz's latest antics won't add further delay to his UFC return. The 37-year-old has one fight remaining on his contract and has expressed interest in switching to boxing.

Watch Nate Diaz slap Shawny Mack here:

"I challenge your Gracie honor" - Diego Sanchez calles out "b*tch" Nate Diaz for slapping reporter

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has called out Nate Diaz after he slapped Full Send reporter Shawny Mack at UFC 276.

Sanchez, a veteran of the sport, is currently competing for Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC. 'Nightmare' holds the record for the most decision wins in UFC history (21).

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to express his anger at Diaz for slapping his friend Mack, and challenged him to a fight in Eagle FC:

"@NateDiaz is such a b***h he slaps my boy @ogshawnymack and feels tough. there is no reason to slap a man who is interviewing you with support! Your a b***h Nate when you get cut from @ufc come to @eaglefcmma @eagle.fightclub and get these hands it’s not just about money, I challenge your Gracie honor if you still have any. Maybe your honor got traded in for something else you should be ashamed of your low frequency thinking."

Diego Sanchez has a history with the Diaz family. In 2005, Sanchez defeated Nick Diaz on The Ultimate Fighter 2 finale.

It's unlikely Nate Diaz will transition into another MMA promotion immediately. The 37-year-old appears to be interested in boxing and potentially facing Jake Paul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far