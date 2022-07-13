"Gane has zero wrestling" - Fans react wildly to post claiming Jon Jones would lose 50-45 to Ciryl Gane

MMA fans have gotten into a heated debate after a user claimed Jon Jones would be outwrestled by Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight fight.

Gane's last octagon performance was at the start of the year when he faced heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The Frenchman took Ngannou the distance but many fans were shocked at the wrestling of the champ, who successfully took Gane down and held him there on multiple occasions. 'The Predator' won via unanimous decision.

It was the first loss of the 32-year-old's MMA career and put an end to his 10-fight winning run.

Ahead of Jon Jones and his highly anticipated heavyweight debut later this year against Stipe Miocic, Twitter user @myopinionissee opined that 'Bon Gamin' would dominate 'Bones' if the pair fought, sparking a huge debate on Instagram:

"Hot take: Jones would lose 50-45 to [Ciryl] Gane at HW. His absolute worst match up in that division currently."

One fan believed that Gane's struggle to stop Ngannou's takedowns meant he'd have the same issues if he stepped into the octagon with Jones:

"[Ciryl] Gane has zero wrestling, he can't stop [Francis] Ngannou's takedowns how much more if he tries to stuff Jon's [Jones] takedowns."

Another fan gave the Frenchman a better chance against 'Bones' on the feet, but again, would struggle if the fight was taken to the mat.

Ciryl Gane speaks out ahead of his fight with Tai Tuivasa later this year

The upcoming heavyweight clash between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa will pit the No.1 and No.3-ranked contenders in the division against each other.

The bout is scheduled for a Fight Night in France, Gane's home country, and the first time ever that the UFC has held an event there.

Ahead of their bout, the 32-year-old sat down with MMA Junkie and broke down his upcoming clash with the Australian:

"He's really dangerous every time at middle distance. It's really hard to fight with him at middle distance. So, you know already I have good footwork. I can keep my distance, so you know already what I'm gonna do."

The fight is expected to be an entertaining match-up, with each fighter's style extremely dangerous for the other. 'Bam Bam' is known for his devastating KO power and often tries to get his opponents into a brawl. Gane, however, is a calculated kickboxer who will try and keep the fight at a distance.

The winner of the bout could look to face the winner of the long-rumored Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic clash. Current champion Francis Ngannou is yet to agree to a new UFC deal.

Catch Ciryl Gane's interview here:

