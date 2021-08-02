"Get better or get excuses" - Israel Adesanya has a strong message for middleweights after he turns 32

UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya turned 32 on July 22. The Nigerian-born fighter has been nothing short of extraordinary inside the octagon since arriving in the UFC in 2018.

'The Last Stylebender' left a message for the rest of the middleweight division via his Twitter handle. The tweet read:

"PSA: Middleweights…you’re fucked. Another metamorphosis happened on my 32nd trip around the sun. Bottom line, it has come to my attn that Imma need to #applypressure on everything. But yea, all you c***s at 185 get better or get better excuses. Have a good day!"

The message comes after Uriah Hall called out Israel Adesanya during the fight week of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland. Hall was beaten by Sean Strickland via unanimous decision, though, in the main event of what turned out to be a surprisingly entertaining card.

Whether sharing memes on social media or breaking records on a punching bag machine, 'Izzy' has always been entertaining on his social media. Additionally, the New Zealander has always been unclouded during his reign as a champion. His dominance inside the octagon has been unperturbed by any middleweights he's faced.

Life is vastly different from my P.O.V. 👀

People wanting to take a piece of me regardless how I feel.

I know how to protect my energetic space, but if you try get to close physically and uninvited…the Barbarian will see to it that you don’t disturb my peace 😊🌼✨ pic.twitter.com/u5XtSI56CB — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 28, 2021

Adesanya has seemingly cleared out the middleweight division after facing huge names in Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and most recently, Marvin Vettori. No fighter in the middleweight division has come close to dethroning 'Izzy' from the 185-pound throne.

Adesanya's only loss in the UFC and his MMA career came to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 in a bid to claim light heavyweight gold.

Adesanya has a message for the haters 🤐 #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/0UvQ1iprjd — UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2020

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 is likely to take place in 2021

It's uncommon to see a champion calling out fighters from his own division in post-fight interviews, but that's who Israel Adesanya is. He has been so superior in the middleweight division that he uninhibitedly calls out fighters in his post-fight interviews as he did after UFC 263 after defeating Marvin Vettori.

Adesanya called out Robert Whittaker for a rematch because Whittaker is the clear No.1 contender in the division at the moment.

You heard the man 🗣@Stylebender wants to run it back for a PART II in Auckland #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/XizFMJgt44 — UFC (@ufc) June 13, 2021

With Adesanya taking on 'The Reaper' again, the Australian has a chance to dethrone Israel Adesanya after failing in their first fight. Numerous predictions are flooding in for that potential match-up, but the outcome is one we will have to wait and watch.

