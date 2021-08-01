UFC's official Twitter handle trolls the fans who claimed that UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland wasn't a good fight card

The UFC took a hit at fans criticizing the quality of the recently concluded fight card of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland.

The premier MMA organization posted a meme on Twitter with a picture of SpongeBob in it and wrote:

"ThIs IsNt EvEn A gOoD fIgHt CaRd #UFCVegas33"

ThIs IsNt EvEn A gOoD fIgHt CaRd #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/HUhRHRuwrv — UFC (@ufc) August 1, 2021

The post represented the UFC taking a dig at fans and followers skeptical about the card and thought the fights would not be entertaining.

The main card started with a barnburner between Bryan Barberena and Jason Witt. Both fighters left it all inside the octagon in an energy-fueled contest, with Jason Witt coming out on top via a unanimous decision. The combatants won 'Fight of the Night' honors for their back-and-forth contest.

UFC Vegas 33 saw debuting featherweight Melsik Baghdasaryan score an impressive head kick knockout victory over Collin Anglin, which assured him a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

The next fight on the UFC Vegas 33 card saw Jared Gooden score perhaps the scariest KO of the night over Niklas Stolze in the very first round.

'Nite Train' landed a brutal right hand on Stolze just 68 seconds into the fight, which saw Stolze drop to the canvas. If that wasn't enough, Gooden landed one more punch before the referee jumped in to officially stop the bout.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 33, Cheyanne Buys landed a head kick on Gloria de Paula as the Brazilian was trying to get up.

At first look, it seemed like 'Glorinha' had her hands on the canvas, which would have led Buys' head kick to be deemed illegal, but that wasn't the case. The kick was perfectly legal and knocked down Gloria de Paula immediately. 'The Warrior Princess' finished her opponent with strikes, earning a well-deserved 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

UFC Vegas 33 main event - Sean Strickland gets the "W" against Uriah Hall via unanimous decision

The main event of UFC Vegas 33 saw top contenders Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland fight to climb up the middleweight rankings. After a five-round battle, 'Tarzan' secured a unanimous decision victory over Uriah Hall.

Strickland looked dominant right from the start when he began overpowering Hall with precise and powerful jabs. Uriah Hall looked weaker as the rounds progressed, as he could not deal with the distance already established by Strickland. At one point, Hall looked to have been clipped with a punch and gotten knocked down but somehow managed to survive until the final bell.

Strickland embarked on his journey to the top of the middleweight division by defeating a formidable challenger in Uriah Hall. Safe to say, the future looks bright for the outspoken and unique-minded middleweight.

Edited by Avinash Tewari