Gilbert Burns game to fight anyone at 170lbs but complains fellow welterweights don't call him out

Gilbert Burns is tired of waiting for people to call him out and claims that he is willing to fight anybody at 170lbs despite being a perennial welterweight contender.

According to 'Durinho', the welterweight division is hesitant to look for fights as they know that he is crazy enough to accept. Burns also noted that Belal Muhammad did not ask him for a dance after a dominant decision win over Vicente Luque last Saturday. The 35-year old told Laerte Viana in an interview with Super Lutas:

"I'm not a guy who's going to be holding the top two...Anybody who's doing well. Even the guys who are coming. It's winning? Are you doing well? We'll see each other soon bro. The division guys know that. You may notice that there was a fight in the division between Belal Muhammad and Vicente. Belal won and didn't call me out. There will be another fight. I'm waiting to see who will challenge me. Because I'm watching, I watch every UFC. But the guys don't challenge me bro...I'm wanting people to call me out but the guys know that I'll play the crazy one and accept. So they don't even call."

Watch Burns' take on why welterweights don't call him out below:

Watch the full interview below:

John McCarthy believes Gilbert Burns might be a tough test for Belal Muhammad

Gilbert Burns lost an iconic war against Khamzat Chimaev via a tight decision at UFC 273 that saw him drop a spot to number four on the welterweight ladder. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad climbed to number five after his emphatic decision win over Vicente Luque. While Muhammad has issued a call out to Colby Covington, 'Remember the Name' may also be on a collision course with Burns.

Former UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy believes 'Durinho' might be a bad matchup for Muhammad. While the Chicago native dominated Luque with a wrestling-heavy approach, McCarthy doesn't think he will find the same success against Burns. The 59-year old recently said on the Weighing-In podcast:

“Yeah, the big difference between a guy that wants to be on the ground [Burns] and a guy that doesn’t [Luque]. Again, I thought Belal fought a very smart fight, did great, but he’s gonna have some difficulty with Burns on the ground.”

Watch McCarthy weigh in on a potential encounter between Muhammad and Burns below:

Edited by Phil Dillon