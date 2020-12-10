Gilbert Burns wants the contract for his UFC welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns is waiting on the UFC. Burns was expected to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 251 in July. However, Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

After Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal, the fight was rumored to take place at UFC 256. Unfortunately for Burns, Usman needed more time and the fight was postponed once again.

Now, with the fight still not official, Burns is campaigning for the UFC to send him his fight contract.

SEND CONTRACT AND LOCATION! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Z0IBROwXrK — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 9, 2020

SEND THE CONTRACT! pic.twitter.com/7pSeuEtH4P — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 9, 2020

As you can see in the post, Gilbert Burns is eagerly waiting for the news that he is fighting his former teammate for the title.

When might Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman fight?

With Gilbert Burns ready to go, the holdup has to be on Usman's side as he was the one that pulled out in December.

Looking at the schedule, the fight has been linked to the main event of UFC 258 on February 13th. However, as Burns points out, he still does not have a contract. With the date just two months away, time is running out for the UFC to make the fight for that date.

If February doesn't happen, the next available pay-per-view would likely be April. March is targeted to be Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz and Francis Ngannou has called for his title fight against Stipe Miocic to be on that date as well.

So, if the UFC does not send the contract soon, Gilbert Burns may not be fighting Kamaru Usman for the belt until April.

Gilbert Burns' path to the title

Ever since Gilbert Burns moved up to welterweight in 2019, he has looked like a much different fighter. He had back-to-back short notice fights against Alexey Kunchenko and Gunnar Nelson, and won both by decision.

Then, to begin 2020, Burns picked up the biggest win of his career when he knocked out Demian Maia in the first round at UFC Brasilia. Following the win, he was booked against the former champion in Tyron Woodley and dominated him over five rounds.

Although Burns has run through the welterweight division, Kamaru Usman is a much different beast. He too, dominated Woodley to win the belt back at UFC 235. The champ then defended it for the first time against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in an all-time great fight.

Usman recorded his second title defense with the win over Masvidal in July. He aalso holds notable wins over Leon Edwards, Rafael dos Anjos, and Demian Maia.