Gilbert Burns reveals why he's not backing either Khamzat Chimaev or Paulo Costa at UFC 294

Gilbert Burns has given Khamzat Chimaev the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career, to date, as he is the only opponent that 'Borz' has not finished. The No.4-ranked welterweight is set to make his return from over a year of inactivity when he faces Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in a bout that he will enter as a heavy favorite.

Despite this, 'Durinho' believes the bout will be closer than what most people think. Speaking to Mike Owens of MiddleEasy, the No.5-ranked welterweight was asked if he is surprised by the odds, responding:

"Not really because Costa, like everybody’s saying, he's huge. He’s a big guy but I don’t think he has the heart that I have. I don’t think he has the jiu-jitsu that I have. He doesn’t have the get-ups that I have. He doesn’t have the submission threat that I have that kind of made Khamzat not want to grapple. I think he’s very strong and a big guy but I think he’s gonna gas."

Burns added that he is rooting for a double knockout as he doesn't like either fighter:

"I don’t like both of these guys. Double knockout would be the best result but I don’t know. I think it’s a 50-50 fight. If Khamzat is able to take him down, I think it will be a hard night for Costa but in the other way too, if Costa is able to defend the takedown, it will be a hard night for Khamzat so I think we’re gonna see the winner with how the first round goes."

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments on Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa below (starting at the 10:44 mark):

Chimaev and Costa have spent much of the past year going back and forth after an altercation at the UFC Performance Institute last September. The pair will finally meet in the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 294 next month.

Paulo Costa claimed that the winner of his bout with Khamzat Chimaev will receive a title shot

Paulo Costa has just one win since his UFC 253 middleweight title bout loss to Israel Adesanya, while Khamzat Chimaev has never beaten a ranked middleweight opponent. Despite this, 'Borrachinha' recently claimed that the winner of their upcoming bout will receive a title opportunity while speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, stating:

"The winner of this fight is going to fight for the belt so I'm very motivated for this fight. First, because it's a great fight... The second reason is for the money. The third reason is because after that who [wins] is going to be next for a title shot."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments on him or Khamzat Chimaev fighting for the title below (starting at the 30:13 mark):

The No.6-ranked middleweight did add that he is not sure whether the winner will be able to jump the line. Furthermore, his comments came prior to Adesanya's UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland. While a rematch appears to be the next middleweight title bout, the winner of the UFC 294 bout between Costa and Khamzat Chimaev could be next in line.