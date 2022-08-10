"Give the missus back her shoes" - Fans mercilessly troll Conor McGregor for showing off embellished loafer shoes 

Conor McGregor continues to draw hilarious reactions from fans with his social media posts. 'The Notorious' has now been trolled for showing off his embellished Versace loafers. The Irishman recently posted a picture of his foot wearing the luxury item with the caption:

"Versace loafer on the steel bar, on the Lambo yacht. Style, struggle, success! I refused to let them break me. Even on a broken leg they couldn’t break me! Don’t let them break you! You are you! Your superpower 🦸‍♂️❤️"

Fans erupted with their reactions to McGregor's social media post. Hinting that the footwear looked feminine, Darren Darly wrote:

"Give the missus back her shoes"

Apart from the jeers, some fans earnestly urged the former UFC double champ to quit showboating and return to the octagon. A user by the name Don Donaldson wrote:

"I really really wish you would stop all the showboating and get back to the OLD Connor McGregor I Loved to see fight....I'M BEGGING YOU PLEASE !!!"

Others, however, believe that the embellished shoes are a sign for 'The Notorious' to hang up his gloves for good. Rachel Lieberg wrote:

"Bedazzled slippers [rofl emoji] At this point just walk away. You have built and reached your goals. Go and enjoy it."

Comments via @ConorMcGregor on Facebook

Fans also commented on Instagram, questioning whether McGregor was turning Italian. One fan simply speculated that the Irishman might be intoxicated.

Conor McGregor teases massive return to the octagon

Conor McGregor has been out of action for more than a year, nursing a broken fibula. The Irishman is currently vacationing on his Lamborghini superyacht, often dropping anchor in France and Italy.

McGregor is also contemplating a move up to welterweight and is yet to provide a potential timeline for his return. Amidst such uncertainty, a cryptic tweet from the Irishman gave rise to rumors about his retirement. 'The Notorious' recently wrote on Twitter:

"Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.

However, McGregor has now put the rumors to rest by hinting at an epic comeback. The Irishman recently posted a video featuring iconic moments from his fights against Donald Cerrone, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Dustin Poirier. The former two-division champion wrote in the caption:

“The greatest and the biggest sports comeback in history. Will you be a witness?”

