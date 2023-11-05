"Give him a pillow" - Islam Makhachev leads the UFC world in slamming Jailton Almeida for UFC Sao Paolo snoozefest despite decisive win

Although UFC Fight Night 231 had its highs and lows, there seems to be an almost unanimous sentiment about the main event fight. The fans and fighters think the contest between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis was an absolute snooze fest, and they might not be wrong.

From the get-go, the main event offered very little in the way of excitement other than the occasion submission threat from Almeida. Almost the entirety of the fight took place on the ground, with the Brazilian holding down his heavyweight counterpart.

For the casual fan, the fight was indeed boring as they neither got to witness 'The Black Beat's' fabled power nor anything exciting from 'Malhadinho' other than incessant takedowns.

Surprisingly, even professional fighters were irked by the uneventful bout despite the Brazilian's decisive win.

Check out a few reactions below:

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev reacted:

"Give him a pillow. 🤦‍♂️"

The Dagestani continued his rant, saying:

"When you never training grappling. 🤦‍♂️"

Former multi-promotional champion Ben Askren wrote:

"Has no one ever taught Almeida how to ground and pound??"

Derek Brunson had this to say:

"Who had this going the distance. I knew I should've sprinkled a little $100 😂😂😂"

UFC lightweight Jalin Turner opined:

"We watch heavyweights for the KOs."

@chubbydana wrote:

"Jailton Almeida couldn't submit a dead person."

@Tarransp opined:

"Derrick Lewis got more rush driving his Lambo than that fight with Jailton Almeida #UFCSaoPaulo #UFCSP."

@bigbassboosta wrote:

"Jailton Almeida stealing @elonmusk's walrus move for 5 rounds #UFCSP."

Jailton Almeida calls out top heavyweight contender for next fight

After scoring a unanimous decision win against Derrick Lewis, Jailton Almeida has shifted his sights to the top of the heap in the division.

During his post-fight interview in Sao Paulo, 'Malhadinho' explained why he employed a grappling-heavy approach against 'The Black Beast'. He then proceeded to call out former heavyweight title challenger Ciryl Gane and said:

"You know we were worried. We knew that he has a heavy hand. We had 15 or 20 days to come up with a strategy for his fight. We were able to do that and keep him down and avoid his right hand... I'm going to call out a name here: I want Ciryl Gane, I'll fight in Paris; we can do it in Salvador [or] wherever, I'm ready. Let's do it, Ciryl Gane."

Catch the interview below (2:09):