"It's a samurai talking to another samurai" - Glover Teixeira details Charles Oliveira's special message to him ahead of UFC 275

Glover Teixeira was inspired by Charles Oliveira's special message to him ahead of his UFC 275 title defense against Jiri Prochazka. The Brazilian recently detailed his feelings about the message 'do Bronx' sent him.

Teixeira believes he and Oliveira share a similar story of coming back on top when everyone counted them out. Upon receiving his compatriot's message, Teixeira felt as though 'a samurai was talking to another samurai.'

The 42-year-old recently told Ag.Fight:

"He said, 'You're a Brazilian inspiration, you are a warrior. Go out there and do your thing, walking forward.' And that's what I did, that's what I did. And I thought, 'Damn, look at Charles, bro.' The guy is the champion. The guy is also a warrior, he has a story kind of similar to mine. Coming from a lot of defeats, everyone gave up on him and he came back on top. When I saw that over there, man... That filled my spirit. Damn, it's a samurai talking to another samurai." translated by Brazilian MMA Legends

Teixeira wasn't happy about the fact that MMA media paid no heed to Charles Oliveira's special message and, on the contrary, was interested in Paulo Costa's mockery instead.

The former light heavyweight champion was leading on the scorecards before submitting to a rear-naked choke from Jiri Prochazka with hardly half a minute to go before the final bell.

Glover Teixeira believes it was a "disgrace" to strip Charles Oliveira of the title

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight title after a controversial weight miss leading up to his UFC 274 clash against Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian went on to earn a first-round submission win and currently stands as the uncrowned king at 155 lbs.

Glover Teixeira believes it was a disgrace to strip Oliveira of the title as he only missed weight by half a pound. The former light heavyweight champion still regards 'do Bronx' as the lightweight champion and is confident that everyone else sees it the same way.

Teixeira said during an appearance on The MMA Hour:

“Man, he’s still the champion for me, for everybody, [and] in his mind. It was a disgrace. It was ridiculous. If it was a couple pounds, I would say it’s unprofessional on his part, but he was a half-pound, and everybody knows about the scale problem. Yeah man, he’s the champion, he’s still the champion.”

