"Going to put on a show and get a big W," "Jean will destroy him" - Fans react as Diego Lopes shows off shredded physique before Jean Silva fight

Diego Lopes' incredible physique ahead of his showdown with Jean Silva has caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While some backed Lopes to defeat Silva, others expressed their support for 'Lord'.In his second fight of the year, Lopes is scheduled to face Silva in a featherweight bout in the main event of Noche UFC 3. The Fight Night card will take place on Sept. 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.Combat sports news outlet Red Corner MMA recently took to X and shared a clip of Lopes' shredded physique as he looks to get back in the win column this month.Check out the post below:Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Diego is going to put on a show and get a big W''Another stated:''I guess Jean will destroy him''Other fans wrote:''Looks like a villain from a gta game but I'm a fan of Diego Lopes and can't count out Jean Silva out as well, hope for the better man win in this fight, good luck to both fighters''''People have no idea exactly the type of dog fight Lopes vs Silva will be. Diego loves to scrap, he likes getting hit and he's gonna get you back for it. Silva loves the game, you can see the joy in his eyes when he's fighting. These boys are gonna hit each other with nuclear weapons''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Lopes' impressive five-fight win streak earned him a shot at the vacant 145-pound title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 earlier this year. Both fighters put on a show as their fight went to distance and the 30-year-old lost via unanimous decision.Meanwhile, Silva has yet to face defeat inside the octagon. On the same night at UFC 314, he submitted Bryce Mitchell in the second round.Jean Silva vows to knock out Diego LopesDuring a recent interview with Uncrowned, No. 10-ranked featherweight contender Jean Silva opened up about his upcoming matchup with Diego Lopes at Noche UFC 3.The Brazilian promised to put on a strong performance against Lopes, saying:''It means that the work is paying off, they're seeing what's going on and the message is being given. Every time I step in the Octagon, you see, that's the message being given to people, that's what they're getting from it. Nothing's going to change. On Sept. 13, I'm going to knock Diego Lopes out.''