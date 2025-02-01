Gordon Ryan takes the side of freedom while weighing in on Dana White’s reaction to Bryce Mitchell’s comments about Adolf H**ler

Gordon Ryan has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Bryce Mitchell's comments about German dictator Adolf H**ler. The UFC featherweight contender stated that he believed H**ler to be a "good guy" who was only trying to protect his country.

The comments have stunned MMA fans worldwide, and UFC CEO Dana White condemned the Arkansas native's statement during a recent press conference.

But when asked what the promotion planned to do to punish Mitchell, the company's CEO cited his belief in freedom of speech while stating that they would not do anything further.

Following Power Slap 11, which took place on Jan. 30 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, White appeared in front of the media at the post-event press conference. He was asked if Mitchell would face any punishment, and said this:

"That's what everybody wants to hear about, it's free speech. I don't have to love it..."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

The lack of punishment for Mitchell has not gone down well with many fans and pundits. But Ryan recently shared his support of White's decision, as the submission grappler took to Instagram and posted the following on his story:

"Free speech over all"

Check out Gordon Ryan's post below:

Screenshot of Ryan's Instagram story

Gordon Ryan leaves scathing message with Kron Gracie for steroid-criticism

Gordon Ryan and Kron Gracie, two icons of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) community, have traded words over the topic of steroids. Performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) are currently rife in BJJ, given the lack of regular drug testing in competitions.

While some, like 'The King', have no issue with taking PEDs during competitions, other athletes such as 'Ice Cream Kron' and Tye Ruotolo have been open about how proud they are to compete as "clean athletes."

Given Ryan's stance on using PEDs, he has drawn some criticism from Gracie, which led to a fiery response from the New Jersey native. The 28-year-old took to Instagram and posted this:

"Talking to these people is like talking to liberals. You present facts, and they're just like "no," lol... They say steroids are illegal in jj.. they're just not. Like, they're just... not lmao."

He added:

"2+2 just isn't 5. It's just not. You can say you don't like them. You can say they're not right. You can say they should be illegal, but the FACT is that they're just simply... not. Also, you're gonna tell me the family hasn't used steroids in jj and mma for like the last 5+ decades? Places they were legal?"

Check out Gordon Ryan's post below:

