"Got your back till the end" - Dillon Danis pens emotional message for Conor McGregor appreciating his presence after Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis has shown his appreciation for his long-time friend Conor McGregor after his support for the Logan Paul fight.

The former UFC fighter recently fought Paul in the co-main event of the prime card at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Throughout the build-up to the fight, McGregor showed his support to his former training partner and even trained with him.

In a recent tweet, Danis penned a message to 'The Notorious' for always having his back:

"Just an appreciation post for my brother. I have learned so much from him in my life and he always has had my back through everything. He is the greatest fighter of our generation and I'm blessed to call him my brother. I could go on for paragraphs about what this man has done for me but just wanted to say, love you, my G. Got your back till the end."

Dillon Danis via X (formerly Twitter)

The Jiu-Jitsu expert has known Conor McGregor for years, and the pair have trained together for some of his biggest fights. Even after Danis lost to Logan Paul, McGregor put out a tweet expressing how proud he was of the former UFC fighter for his performance.

Conor McGregor congratulates Dillon Danis for making history

Conor McGregor continued his support for Dillon Danis, even though Danis lost to Logan Paul on Saturday (October 14) night. The Jiu-Jitsu expert was dominated in the ring for six rounds and did barely any damage to Paul.

However, despite losing, he has been boasting on X, saying he did not get knocked down or rocked by the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

McGregor even congratulated him after the fight. The former UFC lightweight champion is proud of Danis for doing something that no other Jiu-Jitsu fighter has done before by getting into the ring and he also believes his former training partner has bigger things coming for him.

"Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done brother! Onwards!" he wrote on X.

McGregor via X