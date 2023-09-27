"Got two military vets fighting on Veterans Day" - Fighter urges Dana White to approve a special request at UFC 295

A UFC lightweight fighter has requested a special favor from Dana White for approval at UFC 295.

Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis will square off in a lightweight contest on November 11, which also happens to be Veterans Day in the United States. The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of UFC 295.

An often-overlooked fact about Frevola is that he serves as the United States Army Reserves Engineer Officer, while similarly, Saint-Denis comes from a background as a member of the French Army Special Forces Command.

Recently, 'The Steam Rolla' made a unique request on X (formerly Twitter), asking the UFC CEO for special fight gear, not just for himself but for his upcoming opponent. He posted:

"Hey @danawhite @ufc You got two military vets fighting on Veterans Day to open up one of the best PPV cards of the year. How about we get some custom 🇺🇸 & 🇫🇷 fight shorts for this one. 👊🏻🙏🏻🫡 🪖 ⚔️ 🩸"

If Frevola's requests are granted, it wouldn't be the first occasion where the UFC or Dana White has given their approval. Previously, the MMA organization greenlit personalized camouflage shorts for UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell.

Dana White weighs in on Mark Hunt losing lawsuit against UFC

Mark Hunt's six-year-long legal battle against the UFC, Dana White, and Brock Lesnar has come to a close.

Following UFC 200, 'Super Samoan' filed a lawsuit against the MMA organization, its then-president, and the former heavyweight champion. Hunt claimed that the UFC, particularly White, was aware of Lesnar's use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) but still permitted him to compete. However, a federal judge in Nevada recently dismissed the remaining parts of Mark Hunt's case against his former promoter.

During a recent press conference, White briefly mentioned Hunt's legal defeat, laughed off the case and Hunt's perspective. He said:

"I mean it’s never been- Listen, Mark Hunt has had, he’s lost so many lawsuits against us, it’s insane. He’s a bit of a delusional guy. Umm, he’s going to have to pay some legal fees."

