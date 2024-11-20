"Grateful" Megan Olivi pays touching tribute as Stipe Miocic pens emotional retirement post: "You deserve all the best things in this next chapter"

Megan Olivi thanked Stipe Miocic for being "an honor and pleasure" to work with.

At UFC 309, Miocic's attempt to regain the heavyweight title was shut down by the legendary Jon Jones. Following the third-round TKO defeat, Miocic officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Miocic waited to express his retirement emotions until earlier this week. The all-time great heavyweight took to Instagram and shared an extended message thanking his team, wife, fans, and opponents.

Miocic's comment section was filled with fans, fighters, and celebrities paying their tributes and congratulating him on a successful career. UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi posted the following message to Miocic:

"Its been an honor and pleasure to work with you Stipe! Joe and I are so grateful we have gotten to know you and Ryan. You deserve all the best things in this next chapter. Enjoy it all, thanks for all you’ve done for the sport, and most of all for being you!"

Heading into UFC 309, Stipe Miocic hadn't fought since losing against Francis Ngannou in November 2023. There were many predictions from fans and analysts about the 42-year-old former world champion potentially retiring if he lost against Jon Jones, which ended up becoming a reality.

Stipe Miocic thanks MMA fans for being "the heartbeat of this sport"

Stipe Miocic was beloved by the MMA community throughout his fighting career for being humble and hard-working. During the previously mentioned retirement message, Miocic dedicated a special message to his fans, thanking them for years of support to help him and the sport grow:

"And finally to the fans, you guys are the heartbeat of this sport. You are what makes the MMA amazing! Without you, we fighters don't even exist. The rush you gave me walking down to that octagon is forever engraved in my memory! Thank you for that 🙏🏼"

Stipe Miocic retired with a professional MMA record of 20-5, including a 14-5 tenure in the UFC. Miocic walks away with wins against Daniel Cormier x2, Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, and Mark Hunt.

Take a look at Miocic's entire retirement post on Instagram below:

