"Hasbulla gonna kill you" - Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message to Henry Cejudo in light-hearted banter

The online back-and-forth between social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov and 'Triple C' Henry Cejudo has been going on for a while now.

The former UFC lightweight champion occasionally steps in to say a word or two in favor of Hasbulla, honoring the fact that they both hail from Makhachkala, Dagestan, and are friends with each other.

In a recent Instagram post shared by Rizvan Magomedov, the president of Dominance MMA and the right-hand man of Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen addressing Henry Cejudo and warning him that Hasbulla would 'kill him' in a fight.

Rizvan Magomedov is considered to be the conduit for Ali Abdelaziz into Dagestani fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was also deemed responsible for part of the infamous UFC 229 brawl and was arrested for swinging at Conor McGregor's close friend and training partner, Dillon Danis.

This is not the first time Khabib Nurmagomedov has publicly supported Hasbulla Magomedov. He often shares pictures of his 18-year-old fellow Dagestani and supports his career as a social media icon.

Henry Cejudo threatens to 'rip apart' Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov has been drawing the attention of the combat sports community since shooting to fame with a viral face-off video between him and Tajikistani YouTube singer Abdu Rozik. Among others, Henry Cejudo has evidently taken a greater interest in engaging with 'Mini Khabib' and has issued multiple warnings to the Dagestani TikToker.

A few days ago, the former two-division UFC champion threatened to 'rip apart' Hasbulla Magomedov. To get his point across, Henry Cejudo even spoke in Hasbulla's native tongue, Russian.

Hasbulla Magomedov's manager and friend Asxab Tamaev, who himself is a Chechen MMA fighter, made a parody video in response to Henry Cejudo's message. The hilarious clip showed a furious Hasbulla, angered by the comments, visiting Dana White and asking to fight Henry Cejudo tomorrow and the UFC president obliging.

Henry Cejudo obviously had something to say about the matter. He tweeted soon afterwards that Hasbulla would need a 'bigger gun' to fight him. He also took a shot at Petr Yan. While at it, he said that Hasbulla would give him a better fight than the former bantamweight champion.

This Russian would give me a better fight than @petr_yan Ps you’re going to need a bigger gun @hasbulla.magomedov 💀 🔪 #bendtheknee 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/FwEkkTQYHm — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 22, 2021

