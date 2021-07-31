"Hasbulla gonna smash this guy!" - Khabib Nurmagomedov jokingly predicts how the fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and Henry Cejudo goes

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo's podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.

Despite a raging global pandemic, it is surely a great time to be alive for any combat sports fan. With three of the greatest combat sports athletes coming together, the conversation is expected to be beyond intriguing.

The episode is yet to be released, but EsNews caught up with Khabib Nurmagomedov after the shooting of the podcast was over. 'The Eagle' was asked to predict the winner of the rumored joke fight between Henry Cejudo and Dagestani TikToker Hasbulla Magomedov. The fight has been trending on social media for a while now.

Khabib Nurmagomedov responded in a lighthearted manner that he believes Hasbulla Magomedov would "smash" Henry Cejudo:

"Hasbulla gonna smash this guy. Hasbulla is a different level," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz, who was also present at the shooting, chipped in as well, suggesting Hasbulla should call him.

The joke stems from the ongoing exchange between Henry Cejudo and Hasbulla Magomedov online. The two have been calling each other out for a fight and even making parody videos for the sake of the banter.

To keep the joke going, Khabib Nurmagomedov has continued to support Hasbulla Magomedov whenever he is asked to comment on this matter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Henry Cejudo: "He can bring so much on the table"

All jokes aside, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke highly of the former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist.

EsNews asked Khabib Nurmagomedov who would be an ideal opponent for Henry Cejudo if he was to take a UFC fight now:

"I think they need someone to become good, like a star, to win a couple of times, bring something. He [Henry Cejudo] can bring so much on the table. But I don't think of someone right now, in bantamweight and flyweight, who can bring so much to the table," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Henry Cejudo chipped in, saying if he has to choose an opponent now from the current UFC roster, he would like to fight for another belt and make history by becoming a three-division champion.

'Triple C' threw in the name of Alexander Volkanovski, the current featherweight champion. He also said that he is up for fighting former bantamweight champ Petr Yan in the latter's home country of Russia as well, but only if the money is right.

