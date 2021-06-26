Hasbulla Magomedov posts a picture with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his UFC belt - and Henry Cejudo fires back!

It's no secret that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is friends with rising internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

Nicknamed 'Mini Khabib' for his funny videos that resemble UFC face-offs, Hasbulla Magomedov hails from the same place that Khabib Nurmagomedov does - Makhachkala, Dagestan. Over the last few months, the two have been photographed together several times, and the pictures have gone viral on social media.

Hasbulla Magomedov recently posted a picture with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his UFC belt. The post was captioned 'Let it be for the haters' in Russian, per Google translate.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo commented under the post:

"Keep baby sitting my belt @hasbulla.magomedov"

'Triple C' Henry Cejudo has been going back-and-forth with Hasbulla Magomedov on social media for some time now. He has called out the Dagestani TikToker several times, and Hasbulla and his team have retorted back.

With absolutely zero chance of an actual fight happening between the two, the exchange is giving fodder to hilarious social media content and keeping a certain section of MMA fans entertained.

Henry Cejudo challenges Hasbulla Magomedov for a catchweight fight

Under another recent post by Hasbulla Magomedov, Henry Cejudo commented that he was ready to fight 'Mini Khabib' at catchweight.

Earlier, in a video shared by Rizvan Magomedov, the president of Dominance MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen sending a message to Henry Cejudo on behalf of Hasbulla Magomedov.

Sharing the same video on his social media, Henry Cejudo threatened to throw Hasbulla Magomedov around "like a newborn" and said that not even his friend, 'The Eagle', would be able to save him.

"You better be careful what you wish for @hasbulla.magomedov I will throw you around like a new born, not even @khabib_nurmagomedov can save you from the wrath of Triple C! #bendtheknee"

While Henry Cejudo keeps trying to fake-fight Hasbulla Magomedov, the latter's manager-trainer Asxab Tamaev, who himself is a Chechen MMA fighter, has managed to find another potential opponent for him.

There is still no word on whether Hasbulla Magomedov will fight his original opponent, the Tajik YouTube singer Abdu Rozik.

Edited by Avinash Tewari