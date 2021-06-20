Hasbulla Magomedov's manager Asxab Tamaev finds a new rival to challenge 'Mini Khabib'

It seems like 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov has a new rival to challenge him to a fight.

Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev, who has been acting as Hasbulla Magomedov's manager, trainer, and publicist for the last many weeks, has found a new opponent for the 18-year-old Russian TikToker.

Not much is known about the new challenger yet. Asxab Tamaev calls him 'Tain' and claims that he weighs 32 kg (70.5 lbs). Translating (via Google) the description under the YouTube video Tamaev uploaded in Russian, it seems like 'Tain' is not new to training and working out. The video itself shows him being quite competent in the gym.

"Friends, today I interviewed the new fighter, Tain. During the conversation, he challenged Hasbullah and commented on the upcoming fight between Abdurozik and Hasbik. Tain is quite confident in his abilities and he is ready to start the press conference right now. But this is not surprising, so why be afraid if he can lift his body weight - we have clearly checked this in the gym," Asxab Tamaev wrote.

In the video clip, 'Tain' is seen lifting weights, doing crunches, and practicing shadowboxing with Asxab Tamaev.

Watch the full video below:

Hasbulla Magomedov is getting the attention of the combat sports world

Over a period of a few weeks, Hasbulla Magomedov has successfully become an internet sensation owing to his viral face-off video with Tajik YouTuber Abdu Rozik. He is now being name-dropped and called out by some of the biggest stars in the world of combat sports.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has also been calling out Hasbulla Magomedov.

In a recent Instagram post, 'Triple C' claimed he would "rip apart" Hasbulla Magomedov and that his "days are numbered." Abdu Rozik is "not off the hook either," Henry Cejudo said.

Under Cejudo's post, Dagestan's greatest champion Khabib Nurmagomedov commented in support of Hasbulla Magomedov.

"Be careful Champ, all Dagestan with Hasbulla," 'The Eagle' wrote.

YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Logan Paul mentioned Hasbulla Magomedov in a press conference ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather and jokingly referred to him as "the greatest fighter of our time."

