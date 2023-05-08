A UFC commentator has put forth a powerful message against the hate that professional athletes receive. The commentator alluded to the fact that professional fighters/combat sportspersons and athletes from other sports receive a significant amount of hate, particularly on social media.

The widely-revered MMA analyst proceeded to indicate that fighters "deserve the ultimate respect," given the efforts they pour into training and competing. The MMA analyst in question is none other than play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, who made his commentary debut for the UFC in 2012.

Sounding off on the people who spew hatred against fighters, Anik tweeted:

"Imagine spending a ton of your recreational time just hating on professional athletes. It is one’s right…but these men and women work so hard and fight so hard and deserve the ultimate respect. Greatest athletes in the world."

Some Twitter users appeared to suggest that Jon Anik was referencing the hate directed towards Belal Muhammad after the latter's win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 on May 6th. Anik addressed the same and tweeted:

"There is so much hate out there, bro. I’m not just talking about Belal."

One Twitter user chimed in by insinuating that be it a fighter or an NFL team, the fans aren't going to support every fighter/team. Anik responded by highlighting that constructive criticism is understandable. The commentator added, however, that he doesn't condone spewing hatred. Anik tweeted:

"Respectfully, that’s not my point. There is a way to constructively criticize without spewing venom and hate. That’s all."

Gilbert Burns requests fans to end hatred against Belal Muhammad after UFC 288

In a much-awaited pivotal welterweight matchup that transpired this past Saturday night, Belal Muhammad defeated fellow welterweight elite Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is expected to defend his title against Colby Covington next. The consensus is that the Edwards-Covington winner would have to defend the title against Muhammad.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



WHAT A MATCHUP Dana White announced during the #UFC286 post-fight press conference that Colby Covington will get a title shot next against Leon EdwardsWHAT A MATCHUP Dana White announced during the #UFC286 post-fight press conference that Colby Covington will get a title shot next against Leon Edwards 👀WHAT A MATCHUP 🔥 https://t.co/JHAIHZvd5z

While Belal Muhammad managed to secure the victory, the fans in attendance at the event rained down boos on him during his post-fight octagon interview. 'Remember the Name' seemingly embraced the role of the villain and lightheartedly jibed at the New Jersey crowd.

Watch Belal Muhammad's jibe at the fans below:

UFC @ufc



He makes it clear who's next on his list after Belal still has problems with New JerseyHe makes it clear who's next on his list after #UFC288 Belal still has problems with New Jersey 😂He makes it clear who's next on his list after #UFC288! https://t.co/NLANqrCH9Z

Gilbert Burns subsequently took to his official Twitter account to request fans to end the hatred towards Belal Muhammad. A polarizing figure in the welterweight division, Muhammad has time and again been criticized by fans for his grinding fighting style and lack of stoppage victories (knockouts/submissions).

Appealing to fans to stop hating Muhammad, Burns tweeted:

"Shoutout to @bullyb170 great win! Wish you nothing but the best, go get the title! Stop the hate and start to appreciate! #ufc288"

