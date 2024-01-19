“He doesn’t have the raw power” - Ex-UFC champ breaks down BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

UFC 300 will play host to an epic BMF title clash between the belt's holder, Justin Gaethje, and featherweight legend Max Holloway.

During separate interviews towards the end of 2023, both men entertained the idea of facing each other for the BMF title at the promotion's prestigious pay-per-view event, set to take place in April.

But Gaethje indicated that 'Blessed' was someone he had no interest in actually facing despite believing the Hawaiian to be the most suitable contender for the BMF title.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has now shared his thoughts on the UFC 300 clash between Gaethje and Holloway. 'The Count' broke the fight down during a recent YouTube video and said this:

"On paper, it's all leaning towards Justin Gaethje. But you can never count out Max Holloway... [Holloway] is not really a one hitter quitter. He's not knocking people out like Gaethje did against Dustin Poirier."

Bisping continued:

"I'll say it like this, [Holloway] doesn't have the raw power that Justin Gaethje does. But he does probably have better speed, probably has better technique. But he is the lighter guy and he won't be as strong... I will say this, all credit to that man for stepping up and taking on this challenge."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (5:26):

Who will be fighting in UFC 300?

UFC 300 is expected to be one of the promotion's biggest-ever events, and fans have held their breath in anticipation as to which fighters will appear on the card.

So far, eight fights have been announced for the card by UFC CEO Dana White. His latest announcement included the eagerly awaited BMF title clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

White's latest announcement also included a matchup between company veteran Jim Miller and Bobby Green.

See the announcement below:

April's pay-per-view card is also set to feature a lightweight title eliminator between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan. Both men are coming off of KO victories over perennial contender Beneil Dariush, and fans can expect an exciting clash when the pair meet.

Zhang Weili will defend her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan, an announcement that was met with underwhelming reactions, in the first all-Chinese title fight in UFC history.

Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic will also face off in April in what should be an exciting striking clash.

Calvin Kattar is set to welcome former champion Aljamain Sterling to the featherweight division, and surging middleweight contender Bo Nickal will face a stiff test in Cody Brundage.

A thrilling bantamweight contest between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo is also scheduled for UFC 300.