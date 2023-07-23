"He knows that as well" - Tom Aspinall says he will test Jon Jones in a "different" way while previewing their possible fight

Jon Jones certainly knows who Tom Aspinall is following the Brit's impeccable performance in the main event of UFC London this weekend.

Heading into UFC London, Aspinall had claimed that 'Bones' probably wasn't aware of his presence in the heavyweight division. The Mancunian continued by saying that hopefully his performance against Marcin Tybura would be good enough to catch the champion's attention, which it clearly did, as 'Bones' tweeted this after the fight.

Tom Aspinall appeared in front of the media following his first-round KO victory over Tybura. He was asked how he felt he matched up against Jon Jones in a fight, and confidence oozed out of the heavyweight contender as he said the following:

"I think I match up well [with Jones]. It's a dream fight of mine, and I think I'm young and I'm fresh and I haven't got loads of miles on the clock. I'm big, I can do everything well. I'm fast, strong, I'm heavy which is unlike a lot of his opponents who he's fought in the past. I think I bring something different to him, and I think he knows that as well. Or he should know it moving forward definitely."

Watch the video below from 13:45:

Tom Aspinall returned to action against Marcin Tybura in impressive fashion this weekend. After suffering a ligament damage in his left knee against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022, Aspinall spent a full year in recovery before stepping back into the octagon.

But cage rust didn't appear to affect him in the slightest as he steamrolled Tybura in the first round.

Tom Aspinall lays out plan to beat winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak and then beat Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall made short work of Marcin Tybura in the UFC London main event on Saturday. Following the bout, he laid out his two-fight plan to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones currently holds the title after beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, and Aspinall plans on beating the winner of Gane vs. Sergey Spivak, which takes place in September, and then face 'Bones' for the heavyweight belt.

The Mancunian was interviewed in the octagon by Michael Bisping following his victory, where he said:

"I'll tell you exactly what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna go to Paris, I'm gonna be sat front row for Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak, I'm gonna beat the winner and then I'm gonna beat Jon Jones."

Watch the video below from 1:30: