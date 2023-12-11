"He'll only be around for a couple more years" - Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev is avoiding rematches for next title defense

Islam Makhachev does not want to entertain too many rematches, and Daniel Cormier recently explained to fans why the UFC lightweight champion's reasoning makes sense.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev are from the same mixed martial arts team, American Kickboxing Academy.

In a recent interview while in attendance at an IBF boxing event in Dubai, Makhachev stated that he is not very interested in doing rematches. 'DC' took to social media to defend the lightweight champion against fans who believe he is 'ducking' fights:

"We're missing why Islam says he doesn't want rematches, I think he's right. When the reporter then followed up with Islam can you see yourself doing this until you're 40, Islam said, maybe a couple more years. That's why I think it's right. Because if he's only going to be around for a couple more years, do we want to see him continue to recycle opponents?"

Expand Tweet

Daniel Cormier also reminded fans that Khabib Nurmagomedov, the man who made Makhachev his protege, also retired in the peak of his dominance and fame.

So, if Makhachev takes the same steps as Nurmagomedov, he will fight for only a few more years and will want to face as many new people as possible instead of the same opponents.

Arman Tsarukyan believes he deserves to fight Islam Makhachev next over Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev was supposed to fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in what would be a rematch. However, the Brazilian had to pull out of the fight and was replaced by Alexander Volkanovski.

The Russian fighter does not currently have a confirmed opponent or date for his next fight, and during a post-fight press conference, Arman Tsarukyan stated that he should be the one who gets the title shot:

"I knock him [Beneil Dariush] out faster than Charles. He didn't take me down like he did Charles. I perform better than Charles. Charles already had an opportunity, so it's my time now."

Expand Tweet

However, from Islam Makhachev's latest interview, we can understand that he does not want a rematch against Arman Tsarukyan and would prefer to fight a different opponent like Justin Gaethje.

Despite previously agreeing to a rematch against Oliveira, he does not seem interested in that fight anymore.