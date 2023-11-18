"He’ll catch up with him” - Mike Tyson shares a surprising prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to clash inside the squared circle in February to decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, in 1999.

The pair were initially likely to face-off on December 23rd, but following a tough outing against Francis Ngannou, 'The Gypsy King' immediately made himself unavailable for that date.

Their meeting on February 17 has been made official, and the pair recently appeared at the first of many press conferences ahead of fight night.

Mike Tyson, who was one of Francis Ngannou's coaches for his clash with Tyson Fury, has now shared his prediction for the undisputed heavyweight title fight set for 2024.

Tyson appeared in front of the media yesterday, where he said this:

"I'm looking forward to that fight. That's gonna be an interesting fight. I'm going towards Tyson Fury, 'cause I think he's just gonna overpower him. He'll catch up with [Usyk] and overpower him. That's what I think, I could be wrong."

Fury's clash with Ngannou unfolded about as unexpectedly as anyone could have imagined. 'The Predator' was making his professional boxing debut against 'The Gypsy King', and the WBC champion was a massive -1200 favorite ahead of the clash.

But Ngannou went toe-to-toe with his opponent for all ten rounds, and landed the biggest punch of the fight when he dropped Fury with a left hook in Round 3.

Tyson Fury fires a barrage of insults at Oleksandr Usyk during press conference

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to meet in the ring next year to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Both men are undefeated, and their clash is without a doubt the most important fight in the division right now. There have been several attempts at negotiating a deal between the parties in the past, but they have all been unsuccessful.

During the first press conference for their highly-anticipated clash, Usyk's manager thanked Fury for accepting a fight with the "future undisputed world champion". The comments did not sit well with the WBC champion, who immediately fired back, saying this:

"Yous are all dossers. He’s getting knocked out, and yous two are gonna be working for me carrying me bag slings. Remember that, remember I said it on this stage…I’m gonna bust him, sausage, ugly little man, rabbit. Run rabbit, run rabbit, run run run."

Fury continued:

"You know what’s coming. You’re getting smashed to pieces, sausage. You’re fighting the best British heavyweight there has ever been…You beat all the rest of them, but you ain’t beat Tyson Fury yet, sausage. Look at him, his heart is pounding now."

