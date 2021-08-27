"He looks like a mini Khabib" - Stephen Thompson gives his opinion on Islam Makhachev

Stephen Thompson is in awe of Islam Makhachev's fighting abilities. The 37-year-old welterweight thinks Makhachev "looks like a mini Khabib Nurmagomedov" simply because of their identical fighting style.

Thompson believes the fact Makhachev hails from the "predominant wrestling world" of Dagestan speaks volumes about his impressive strength.

Speaking to James Lynch for Combat Sports on Fanatics View, Thompson shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev:

"The guy is dominant, man. He looks like a mini Khabib. They fought in the same weight class, right? He fights the same way. It's funny because everybody talks about their strength and how strong these guys are. When you're coming up from where they come from - a predominant wrestling world, you're gonna have some guys that are just on another level... He's awesome. That's another Khabib right there. He calls him his older brother," said Thompson.

In the Nurmagomedov-Makhachev duo, Thompson sees glimpses of the same bond that the undefeated Dagestani had with his father, Abdulmanap.

How diligently Nurmagomedov looks after Makhachev and his other teammates amazes Thompson, which makes him think that 'The Eagle' was always meant to become a coach.

"I love to see him and Khabib right there. Kind of be that father-brother figure as Khabib's dad was to him. He is there for the guys, and watch him coaching his guys in the gym, and being there for him and making him work is just awesome. I think it's great. I think Khabib is made for that. He's made to be a coach."

Watch Stephen Thompson's interview with James Lynch below:

Islam Makhachev is set to fight Rafael dos Anjos next

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to take on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in his next fight.

The 155-pound clash will take place at UFC 267 on October 30. His previous fight was opposite Thiago Moises, whom he submitted comfortably in the fourth round.

Islam Makhachev is currently ranked at No.5 in the division, and a win over dos Anjos will most likely catapult him into the title picture.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov and coach Javier Mendez, Makhachev will fight a newly-crowned Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight title next year.

