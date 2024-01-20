"He is the main character" - Fans react to Alex Pereira effortlessly leading loud "Chama" chants in Toronto ahead of UFC 297

Alex Pereira recently demonstrated that he can captivate the audience with just a single word.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion will be in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for the highly anticipated UFC 297 pay-per-view, extending support to his former opponent Sean Strickland in the main event title bout against Dricus du Plessis.

'Poatan' also occupied a front-row seat during Thursday's pre-fight press conference, capturing the audience's attention.

Expand Tweet

During his time in Toronto, Pereira participated in a fan meet-up event organized by the UFC on Friday. At the gathering, the Brazilian seized a megaphone and led chants of "Chama," a notorious phrase associated with him. The crowd quickly got hooked by the chant and joined in resonance.

Check out Alex Pereira's video below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to Pereira's chants with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Pereira is a menace 😂"

Another wrote:

"Alex really got the whole fanbase behind him after saying no more than 5 words his whole time in the UFC. There needs to be studies done behind this kind of momentum."

Check out some more reactions below:

"The people have spoken: they want more chama"

"🔥 guys will look at this and just think 'hell yeah'."

"He is the main character and we are all his just his NPCs"

Credits: @sinoUFC on X

'Poatan' stands out as undeniably one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC. Despite having participated in only seven fights within the MMA promotion, Pereira has garnered a substantial fan following despite his lack of English.

The former middleweight champion typically begins and ends conversations with the term "Chama." In Portuguese, it means flame, but Pereira uses it as slang for excitement and encouragement, similar to "let’s go" or "come on." In his context, it reflects heightened enthusiasm and motivation.

Alex Pereira accuses former partner of assault amid breakup drama

Alex Pereira recently made his first public statement regarding his relationship since parting ways with ex-girlfriend Merle Christine.

The ongoing feud between the UFC light heavyweight champion and Christine shows no signs of settling, as both parties continue to assert their individual allegations. In an interview with Full Send MMA, Pereira revealed that he ended the relationship upon discovering she was already married.

In her reply, Christine maintained that she had been married and separated before entering the relationship, a situation similar to Pereira's. She also accused him of fabricating the stories.

Check out Merle Christine's statement below:

Expand Tweet

Pereira took to Instagram and posted a story, asserting he was a victim of assault by Christine and accusing her of being manipulative.

Check out Alex Pereira's post below:

Credits: Alex Pereira on Instagram