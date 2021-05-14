"He may have put him in a triangle and submitted him" - Lando Vannata recalls the time Joshua Fabia got beat up in a bar

UFC featherweight Lando Vannata has doubled down on teammate Donald Cerrone's claim of Joshua Fabia being beaten up in a bar fight.

Vannata, who is set to fight Mike Grundy at UFC 262, recently interacted with the media ahead of the event. When the 29-year-old was asked about the story that Cerrone shared last week, he somewhat confirmed it.

"Somebody that is a triple O.G., at the gym where I train, and I still see him on a pretty frequent basis, may or may not have been involved in a physical confrontation with Joshua (Fabia), whatever his name is," Vannata said. "And may or may not have put him in a triangle (choke) and submitted him at a bar."

Ahead of UFC Vegas 26, 'Cowboy' claimed one of his friends had a scuffle with Fabia in a bar. According to Cerrone, Fabia got "whipped" in the fight.

"I used to train with the guy and that kid was talking about his death punch and how he was going to kill the dude, and my buddy whipped his little mot*******ing a*s all over the bar," Cerrone said. "So the death punch did not work."

Lando Vannata and Donald Cerrone both train at the BMF Ranch. The duo trained together at Jackson Wink MMA Academy until 2018 before Cerrone decided to part ways with the famed gym. Shortly after Cerrone's departure, Vannata also joined Cowboy at the BMF Ranch.

Lando Vannata will look to return to the win column at UFC 262

UFC 230 Frevola v Vannata

Lando Vannata will face Mike Grundy on the preliminary card of UFC 262. He succumbed to defeat in his last fight against Bobby Green, an exciting contest which received the Fight of the Night accolade.

Lando Vannata is 2-2 in his previous four UFC fights. The last time he registered a victory in the promotion was in February 2020, opposite Yancy Medeiros.

Out of nowhere 💥



Will @GroovyLando get another one for the highlight reel Saturday?



[ #UFC262 | Purchase the ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/J2N9uBcPdR ] pic.twitter.com/at31LUP20G — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Grundy will step into the Octagon for the first time since July 2020. The 34-year-old veteran has remained fairly inactive, fighting three times since 2017.

UFC 262 will take place this Saturday on May 15, 2021. The event will be headlined by Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.