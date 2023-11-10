"He might win, dude" - Mike Perry weighs in on Tony Ferguson partnering with David Goggins for Paddy Pimblett fight camp

Earlier this month, Tony Ferguson set the MMA world ablaze as he posted training footage with former Navy SEAL David Goggins. 'El Cucuy' has enlisted the help of the endurance athlete to prepare for his UFC 296 clash against Paddy Pimblett.

Ferguson is going through the ex-military man's fabled 'Hell Week', a week-long regimen believed to be the most challenging training procedure in the US military.

While many are of the opinion that the grueling training will be to Ferguson's detriment, former UFC star Mike Perry believes training with the ex-Navy SEAL will better 'El Cucuy's' chances against 'The Baddy'.

During an interview with MMA reporter Helen Yee, 'Platinum' said:

"David Goggins has been training with Tony Ferguson for his fight against Paddy Pimblett? Let's go. Tony might win, dude."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (2:30) below:

Once a dominant force at 155 pounds, Tony Ferguson has since fallen from grace and is currently on a six-fight losing streak, with his last win coming in 2019 against Donald Cerrone.

On the other hand, Paddy Pimblett is on a hot streak. Although his most recent win at UFC 282 against Jared Gordon invited a slew of controversy, 'The Baddy' is undefeated in the premier MMA promotion with four wins.

Paddy Pimblett promises 'The Baddy 2.0' against Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett's star power in the UFC took a hit after his lackluster outing against Jared Gordon last December. Although the Englishman won on scorecards, many fans and fighters believed Gordon deserved the judges' nod.

At UFC 296, Pimblett is looking forward to finally putting his abysmal showing against Gordon behind him by silencing his critics with a statement performance against Tony Ferguson. During a media interaction at the recent Cage Warriors event in Manchester, 'The Baddy' said:

"I've never fought a legend before, and it is still my best opponent to date definitely. [I] can't wait to get in there and put my skills on show and show everyone even though I've been off for a year, I've still made improvements over the last couple of months since I've been back in the gym... I just can't wait to make up for my performance last year in Vegas. 'The Baddy 2.0' is coming."

Catch Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:44):