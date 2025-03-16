"He needs to get a UFC community award" - Fans react to when Glover Teixeira predicted Magomed Ankalaev’s championship run in 2021

Fight fans have reacted to an old video featuring Magomed Ankalaev and Glover Teixeira, where the latter had predicted that Ankalaev would become a UFC champion. A number of fans alluded to the irony of the prediction ringing true, citing that Ankalaev proved him right by beating his (Teixeira's) student Alex Pereira.

Pereira entered the UFC 313 event, earlier this month, as the UFC light heavyweight kingpin. The MMA icon ended up losing the 205-pound title to Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira -- who's long been a coach, friend, and teammate for Pereira -- was in the latter's corner for the UFC 313 fight. Incidentally, the MMA community was subsequently set abuzz by a video posted by Ankalaev's coach, Sukhrab Magomedov.

The video, believed to be from 2021, shows Teixeira speaking to Ankalaev and predicting that the Dagestani fighter would win UFC gold. Additionally, Ankalaev also appeared to request Teixeira to pose with him, presumably for a photo/video, during their seemingly respectful conversation.

Check out the 2021 video below (via Home of Fight on X):

A number of netizens have reacted to the old video, with many fans pointing out how Magomed Ankalaev ultimately did become a UFC champion by beating Teixeira's pupil Pereira. One user wrote:

"That's some wild foreshadowing"

Some accused Teixeira, who was an active part of the UFC light heavyweight division till January 2023, of having evaded a potential fight against Ankalaev:

"Glover literally ducked him lol"

Some netizens jestingly implied that Teixeira betrayed Pereira. Another commenter asserted:

"How ironic man he beat alex to become champion. F**kin hell"

Meanwhile, several fans hailed Teixeira for his affable demeanor. One observer tweeted:

"Glover is a very nice man."

In the same vein, a netizen implied that the Brazilian-American combatant should receive a formal acknowledgment for his positive contributions to the UFC community:

"Glover doing wholesome things again. He needs to get a ufc community award"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets (Image courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X)

Glover Teixeira on potential Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira rematch after UFC 313

The consensus is that the UFC could possibly schedule an immediate rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. Given Pereira's standing as a superstar in the sport, many prominent MMA personalities have weighed in with their opinions of the potential rematch.

In a video posted to Pereira's official YouTube channel, Teixeira gave his two cents on the imminent second encounter between his student and Magomed Ankalaev.

The retired MMA star signaled that Team Pereira was still in high spirits despite the defeat. Insinuating that 'Poatan' was wronged on the scorecards, he signaled that they'll train harder regardless and Pereira would get his hand raised against Ankalaev in the rematch. Speaking in the Brazilian-Portuguese language, Teixeira said:

"In my opinion, he won. He lost on points, now our thing is to come back. Grab it from the start, adjust a few things, train hard. Come back and get the rematch. Make history. 'Poatan' has been making it beautiful ... I'm very proud of him."

Check out Glover Teixeira's comments below (15:40):

