"He's the one that superseded the prior bet" - Tyron Woodley says Jake Paul made the new bet, accuses him of going back on his word

Tyron Woodley said in an interview with TMZ Sports that it was Jake Paul who altered the original bet that they had before their fight.

TMZ @TMZ Tyron Woodley says he tried to fulfill his tattoo bet with Jake Paul the night of their fight, but the artists never showed up. Still, the ex-UFC star is willing to get the tat, in order to lock down a rematch. tmz.com/2021/09/15/tyr… Tyron Woodley says he tried to fulfill his tattoo bet with Jake Paul the night of their fight, but the artists never showed up. Still, the ex-UFC star is willing to get the tat, in order to lock down a rematch. tmz.com/2021/09/15/tyr…

Woodley expressed his annoyance, with Paul constantly switching bets and not staying true to his word for a rematch. The two made a bet immediately after Jake Paul won a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley. It mandated for both fighters to participate in a rematch if Tyron Woodley got an 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo.

However, the bet failed to materialize as Paul has not given any confirmation about his plans for a rematch. In his interview with TMZ, Woodley said:

"The story [of the bet] kept changing. At the press conference, it went from [As Jake Paul], 'Oh okay, if you get that [tattoo], then we can run it back', and I said, 'bet.' We shook hands. It went from that to, 'If he gets it, then we'll think about it.' I never said I wasn't gonna get it. I didn't even think about it yet. I'm still in the ring, thinking, 'How the f*** did they say you won?', number one. I wasn't thinking about no f***ing tattoo. He's the one that superseded the prior bet with a new bet and said, 'Hey, if you get the tattoo, then we'll run it back.'"

Who is Jake Paul planning to fight next, if not Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul recently appeared on an episode of the 'Full Send' podcast. Over his conversation with the hosts, Jake Paul revealed that he wants to fight a real boxer next. He said:

"I wanna fight a real boxer. I think Tommy Fury is probably top of that list... This guy comes from a legendary boxing bloodline. He's undefeated. Let's run it up."

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul have a fair share of friction between them. The two have been trading blows on social media for quite some time now. They even had an altercation at the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley event, where Fury fought on the undercard.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has confirmed that Tommy Fury is the opponent he most wants to face next: "I wanna fight a real boxer. I think Tommy Fury is probably top of that list... This guy comes from a legendary boxing bloodline. He's undefeated. Let's run it up." [@FullSendPodcast] Jake Paul has confirmed that Tommy Fury is the opponent he most wants to face next: "I wanna fight a real boxer. I think Tommy Fury is probably top of that list... This guy comes from a legendary boxing bloodline. He's undefeated. Let's run it up." [@FullSendPodcast] https://t.co/kFAePp3d7W

As Tyron Woodley awaits Jake Paul's adherence to his words, it appears that Tyson Fury's younger brother will be the one boxing 'The Problem Child' next. Furthermore, Paul has also received an offer to fight Vitor Belfort.

