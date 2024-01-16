"He is really a bear" - Undefeated UFC star Sharabutdin Magomedov claims Khabib Nurmagomedov "will break me" if they fight

Sharabutdin Magomedov is the latest Dagestani export to set the UFC ablaze. During a recent interview, Magomedov spoke glowingly about fellow Dagestani and lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from active competition back in 2020 after submitting Justin Gaethje.

According to Magomedov, Nurmagomedov's well-known strength and overall physical prowess as a grappler would be far too much for him to contend with. So despite the significant size difference between the pair, it is the 185-pounder's opinion that, Nurmagomedov would beat him on the wrestling mats:

"When I look at Khabib, he looks so big. I wanted to wrestle him when he was around the same weight as me. I believe now he's heavier than me, and physically... I wanted to feel that strength that he had when he was still competing. But now I understand that he is really a bear, and he can just break me."

Check out Sharabutdin Magomedov praising (0:07) Khabib Nurmagomedov in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Despite hailing from Dagestan, where wrestling and Sambo are the most widely practiced martial arts, Magomedov is primarily a striker. He entered the UFC off the strength of his undefeated record, which consisted primarily of knockouts. In fact, of his 12 wins, 10 have come by way of either knockout or TKO.

Unfortunately, his promotional debut against Bruno Silva was not without its concerns. Despite his superior mettle on the feet, the surging 185-pounder struggled in the wrestling department more than many had anticipated. Nevertheless, he emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

At 29 years old, he is expected to be a notable force in the middleweight scene for years to come, especially once he improves his defensive wrestling and grappling.

What happened to Sharabutdin Magomedov's right eye?

One of the most notable physical features about Sharabutdin Magomedov is his right eye, which bears a much lighter, blue shade compared to his other eye. The state of his eye is the result of an early career injury that he neglected to treat, causing it to worsen over time.

Expand Tweet

He was reportedly forced to get over eight surgeries to repair the damage. However, he eventually went blind in his right eye, and had to get it completely removed. The degree to which this impacts his performance in the cage, though, remains to be seen.