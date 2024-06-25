"He can't resist thing like this" - Fans react to Conor McGregor finding and following viral 'Hawk Tuah' girl on Instagram

UFC star Conor McGregor recently reacted to the viral video of the 'Hawk Tuah' girl in a since-deleted tweet. The Irishman, who initially sought confirmation if she had been "located," has gone a step further and followed her on Instagram.

The individual in question was seen in the viral video clip talking with a reporter, who asked her about how to please your partner properly in a relationship. Her reply was particularly animated and thus started the social media frenzy which has now come to be known as the 'Hawk Tuah' meme.

According to several MMA pages on X, McGregor began following the viral girl on Instagram.

Fight fans were quick to react to the update and made fun of the whole situation. One fan wrote:

"He can’t resist things like this."

Another fan wrote:

"He's ready to risk it all."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Conor is finna [going to] shoot his shot."

Fans react to Conor McGregor following a viral meme girl [Images courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

The former UFC two-division champion was scheduled to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 30. However, a broken toe sustained in sparring forced him to pull out of the card. The Irishman wants to ensure that he's in peak physical condition when he returns to action and wants to leave no stone unturned in preparation.

Ian Garry reacts to Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303

Conor McGregor's rise and illustrious career breathed life into the dreams of a generation of Irish MMA athletes, and it was no different for Ian Garry.

The undefeated UFC welterweight prospect rose from the ranks of Cage Warriors, a prominent feeder MMA organization in Europe. In the past, 'The Future' has spoken highly of McGregor and has openly acknowledged his dream to mirror the career trajectory of someone he idolizes.

In line with that sentiment, sharing a card with McGregor would have been the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream for Garry. However, the recent toe injury that forced 'The Notorious' to withdraw from UFC 303 has left Garry "heartbroken." Speaking about not being able to share the card with McGregor in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Garry stated:

“Good, obviously good and heartbroken. There are two sides to it, there is the super fan, the kid that has been completely invested in Conor in everything that he did. And there is my fighting career and everything that I am. The emotional part of me is like f**k. I was so excited to represent Ireland on the biggest stage alongside him. It’s something I have been dreaming of. It would have been a full circle moment.”

Catch Garry's comments below (1:37:):