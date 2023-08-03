"He's an anti-hero" - Mike Tyson explains why he places Jake Paul above some boxing champions ahead of Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul is set to welcome Nate Diaz to the world of boxing this weekend in a much-anticipated clash.

'The Problem Child' has made waves in the combat sports world over the past three years through a combination of provocation and hard work. But Paul's polarising ploy has rubbed many figures within the MMA and boxing worlds the wrong way.

Jake Paul has been viewed as disrespectful for comments made about Conor McGregor's wife, among other things he has said to well-known figures in the community. But ahead of Paul's clash with Nate Diaz, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has showered 'The Problem Child' with praise.

Tyson went so far as to say that Jake Paul has done more for boxing than some world champions have. The former heavyweight champion featured in Paul's recent Netflix documentary, where he said this:

"Jake Paul, he's not a villian. He's an anti-hero. He does hero s**t but he just doesn't go by heros laws... Listen, he did more for boxing than some of the champions did. I'm a fan of people that know how to put a**es in seats. Those are the guys I look up to. I like to see him talking s**t, the blonde-haired, blue-eyed cute kid is getting mean...that sells pay-per-views, you're the champ, you're my hero"

Watch the video below:

Mike Tyson put it beautifully. "Jake Paul … he's not a villain. He's an antihero"

Jake Paul predicts a KO win over Nate Diaz on Saturday night

Jake Paul will be hoping to bounce back from a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year with a statement-making win over Nate Diaz this weekend. The pair will do battle inside the squared circle in a 10-round boxing match, and 'The Problem Child' believes he will be able to knock Diaz out.

The Stockton native has a famously solid chin, and has only been TKO'd from a strike once in 34 professional MMA fights. But Paul appears less-than-phased about the durability of Diaz, and 'The Problem Child' even believes that the ex-UFC star will retire following the bout.

Paul appeared in front of the media following his open workout and said this:

"At the end of the day, Saturday is his last day of being a fighter. I'm knocking him the f**k out, putting him to sleep. He's a b***h, he's a bully and he's not a professional like I am. That's why I'm doing this at the highest level, that's why he needs me to make these fights."

Watch the video below from 0:20: