"He's Francis Ngannou on steroids" - Jon Jones has his hands full with UFC heavyweight 'killers' like Sergei Pavlovich, says Ali Abdelaziz

Jon Jones might have a problem on his hands in the form of Sergei Pavlovich. In what has historically been one of the UFC's shallowest weight classes, the heavyweight division has suddenly yielded two compelling contenders for Jon Jones' heavyweight title. One of them is Sergei Pavlovich.

Fans may never see 'Bones' face former divisional kingpin Francis Ngannou, but the hulking Russian is the next best thing. Pavlovich is a massive heavyweight, with earth-shattering knockout power. He has stormed through the promotion's heavyweight division in pursuit of title-winning glory.

After building a six-fight win streak, he has become someone that everyone is eager to see 'Bones' face. Now, Ali Abdelaziz, who manages the Russian knockout artist, has expressed his interest in seeing the fight as well. In an interview with ESPN MMA, he said the following:

"Jon Jones is gonna have his hands full. I believe he can beat Stipe. I'm not writing Stipe out, but we're gonna see if Jon Jones gonna keep going and fight all those killers. I'm lucky to represent both of them. I think Sergei Pavlovich is one of the scariest guys we have seen in a long, long time. He's Francis Ngannou on steroids." [11:19 onwards in the video]

Unfortunately, Jones has shown little interest in fighting Pavlovich. As things stand, he will lock horns with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 and is expected to retire with a potential victory over his foe.

Who else are fans interested in seeing Jon Jones fight?

While Sergei Pavlovich has been running through everyone in the heavyweight division, Tom Aspinall recently made his long-awaited octagon return against Marcin Tybura. In one of his finest-ever performances, the Englishman ran through Tybura to score a quick one-minute TKO.

In the aftermath of his win, Tom Aspinall was interviewed by Michael Bisping and asked about his future plans. The returning English heavyweight was straight to the point, proclaiming his intention to sit cage-side at UFC Paris, where he will watch Ciryl Gane fight Sergey Spivak and beat the winner in a future bout. After that, he plans on challenging Jones for the heavyweight title.