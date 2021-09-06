"He's got more charisma" - Khabib Nurmagomedov chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Whilst Khabib Nurmagomedov will always be associated with the sport of MMA due to his extraordinary achievements inside the UFC, he is also a passionate soccer fan.

'The Eagle' is good friends with Manchester United's latest star signing, Cristiano Ronaldo. The two men can be seen posing for photos together on each other's Instagram accounts.

In a recent interview with RT Sports, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked if he believes the Portuguese star is a better player than Argentine legend Lionel Messi. The biggest debate in the world of soccer surrounds who the best player in the world is, Messi or Ronaldo?

When asked if he believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the world's best, Khabib had the following to say:

"Yes I do. Well, Messi plays very well too. He is one of the best ever. I think they are on the same level skill wise, but Cristiano has more charisma."

You can check out the full RT Sports interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's future in combat sports

In 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov put on one of his most impressive performances to date. He defended his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje with a second-round submission.

However, his post-fight interview shocked fans and the media all around the globe. 'The Eagle' announced that he had promised his mother it would be his last fight. He then laid his gloves down in the octagon, a sign of retirement in MMA.

Despite Dana White's attempts to draw him back to the sport, Khabib has remained true to his promise. His retirement was confimed to be permanent earlier this year.

UFC 254: Khabib v Gaethje

In terms of his continued MMA presence, Khabib has now embraced the role of coach. He can regularly be seen in the corners of upcoming Dagestani fighters at UFC, Bellator and PFL events.

Inside the UFC he has been assisting his lifelong friend and top-ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev, as well as his younger cousin Umar Nurmagomedov. He has also been working with another cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, who is currently signed with Bellator.

The lightweight legend has also been aiding the undefeated Movlid Khaybulaev. He's set to compete in the final of this season's PFL featherweight tournament in October.

There are numerous other fighters he has been working with as well, and so far, the results have been highly positive.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard