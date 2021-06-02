'He's only guilty of being a nice person' - Dana White had a lot to say about Diego Sanchez and 'Mr. F***ing Self-Awareness' Joshua Fabia

Never one to shy away from letting his opinion be known, UFC president Dana White has shared his views on the bizarre series of events surrounding former UFC fighter and TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez.

Specifically, the saga of occurrences that took place following Sanchez's collaboration with Joshua Fabia, the founder of the school of self awareness.

Fabia took on the role of Sanchez's coach and manager, making increasingly worrying career choices for Sanchez that ultimately led to his release from the promotion.

Sanchez has since parted ways with Fabia, which prompted immediate backlash from his former 'friend' and 'mentor.'

Fabia appeared on a podcast defaming Sanchez's character and accusing him of alcohol and sex addictions, as well as stating that Sanchez receiving special education was a red flag.

Dana White discusses Sanchez and Fabia

Dana White recently featured on the 'Real Quick with Mike Swick' podcast, where he was asked about his thoughts on Fabia's attack on Sanchez's character. White stated-

"I mean look at what this guy does. Mr. F***ing self awareness. And all he does is come out and start talking s*** about people. Now he's going to turn on Diego Sanchez and say bad stuff about Diego."

Whilst Dana White is clearly not a fan of Fabia, he had nothing but praise for Sanchez. He said-

"The only thing that Diego Sanchez is guilty of is being a really nice guy...Diego's a little out there, he's not on the same wavelength as most of us, he's a little out there. But make no mistake, Diego Sanchez is one of the nicest people you will ever meet," Dana White said.

White on whether Sanchez will compete in the UFC again

With Sanchez having parted ways with Fabia, Mike Swick asked Dana White if there is any chance the UFC would consider re-signing the TUF 1 winner. Dana White stated the following-

"Listen, Diego and I have always had a great relationship. Diego was never one of those needy kinda guys who you always had to talk to. When he needed something, he'd ask. When he didn't, he did his thing. Would always fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. Ended his career with us with a decent showing. It wasn't like the kid lost four in a row, five in a row, and we had to let him go. Diego Sanchez was still holding his own. I don't know. I felt like when he asked me for his last fight, that I shouldn't have. Because it's time. It was time for him to properly retire."

Edited by Harvey Leonard