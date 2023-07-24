"He’s an honorary BMF" - Footage of Dan Hooker beating credible heavyweight fighter weighing 90 pounds more shocks MMA fans

Perennial UFC fighter Dan Hooker is a true fan favorite. High-profile finishes, ability to step in on short notice, and sheer willingness to trade with his opponents have cemented 'The Hangman' as one of the most formidable figures in MMA.

A resurfaced video of Dan Hooker decimating a heavyweight almost 100 pounds heavier than him in his early days of competing has now sent fans into a frenzy.

In 2011, during his time in the amateur circuit, 'The Hangman' took on heavyweight Mark Creedy under Pride rules. Pride rules are extremely dangerous for fighters since they allow soccer kicks and knees to grounded opponents, which many prominent promotions forbid.

Despite the enormous size difference, Hooker defeated Creedy via a second-round TKO. Let's take a look at some fan reactions to the legendary performance.

Awestruck by the inspiring performance of Hooker, @bnhllyrd wrote:

"Say what you want about Dan, but he’s an honorary BMF for me. Fought at heavyweight, to war with Poirier, was the first person to welcome Chandler to the UFC, stepped in on short notice to fight Islam, took on Arnold Allen in his first bout back at FW, and 10-7’d Jon Jones on Twitter."

Another user, @cainiacombo, reacted to the impressive win, commenting:

"[The] big guy wasn’t no slouch either tho, making the win even more impressive!"

Instagram user @mitchellus complimented Dan Hooker's warrior mentality as he wrote:

"Dan is as game as they come. May not be a champ or ever break the top 5 but he fears no one."

Another fan @itsme_sou_mya suggested:

"He always compromises his body for [a] lower weight class. He should try in welterweight."

Image courtesy @brawlseason on Instagram

When Dan Hooker won a fight with a broken arm

UFC lightweight elite Dan Hooker is as vicious as they come. Hooker's five-round war with former interim champion Dustin Poirier is the stuff of legends.

Very few in the fight game can push through a severely debilitating injury and win a fight; unsurprisingly, Dan Hooker is among those few. In his most recent fight at UFC 290, the New Zealander edged out a split decision win against Jalin Turner.

Although Hooker seemed to have hurt his hand during the bout, he didn't give much emphasis on it during his post-fight interview, saying it was just a scratch. However, minutes later, he shared an x-ray showing a clear bone break in his arm.